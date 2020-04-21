Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market 2020: Improvements in Micro Grid and On-grid Power Distribution Infrastructure to Fuel Growth till 2025

In 2017, the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Managed file transfer is a type of software that allows the transfer of files inside an organization or between multiple organizations. This method is a fast, secure, reliable, and a transparent way of exchanging files, with additional features such as tracking and monitoring.

On the basis of vertical, the BFSI segment is estimated to hold approximately 25.5% of the market share in 2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Wipro

Oracle

Accellion

Axway

Software AG

CA Technologies

TIBCO

GlobalSCAPE

Hightail

Micro Focus

SWIFT

Saison

Primeur

Attunity

FileCatalyst

Data Expedition

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Implementation & Integration

Consulting

Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Governement

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Implementation & Integration

1.4.3 Consulting

1.4.4 Maintenance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Media & Entertainment

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Governement

1.5.6 Manufacturing

1.5.7 Telecommunication

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size

2.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players in China

7.3 China Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type

7.4 China Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players in India

10.3 India Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type

10.4 India Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Wipro

12.2.1 Wipro Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction

12.2.4 Wipro Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Wipro Recent Development

12.3 Oracle

12.3.1 Oracle Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction

12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.4 Accellion

12.4.1 Accellion Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction

12.4.4 Accellion Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Accellion Recent Development

12.5 Axway

12.5.1 Axway Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction

12.5.4 Axway Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Axway Recent Development

12.6 Software AG

12.6.1 Software AG Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction

12.6.4 Software AG Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Software AG Recent Development

12.7 CA Technologies

12.7.1 CA Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction

12.7.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 CA Technologies Recent Development

12.8 TIBCO

12.8.1 TIBCO Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction

12.8.4 TIBCO Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 TIBCO Recent Development

12.9 GlobalSCAPE

12.9.1 GlobalSCAPE Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction

12.9.4 GlobalSCAPE Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 GlobalSCAPE Recent Development

12.10 Hightail

12.10.1 Hightail Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction

12.10.4 Hightail Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Hightail Recent Development

12.11 Micro Focus

12.12 SWIFT

12.13 Saison

12.14 Primeur

12.15 Attunity

12.16 FileCatalyst

12.17 Data Expedition

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

