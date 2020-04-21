Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market 2020: Improvements in Micro Grid and On-grid Power Distribution Infrastructure to Fuel Growth till 2025
In 2017, the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service development in United States, Europe and China.
Managed file transfer is a type of software that allows the transfer of files inside an organization or between multiple organizations. This method is a fast, secure, reliable, and a transparent way of exchanging files, with additional features such as tracking and monitoring.
On the basis of vertical, the BFSI segment is estimated to hold approximately 25.5% of the market share in 2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Wipro
Oracle
Accellion
Axway
Software AG
CA Technologies
TIBCO
GlobalSCAPE
Hightail
Micro Focus
SWIFT
Saison
Primeur
Attunity
FileCatalyst
Data Expedition
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Implementation & Integration
Consulting
Maintenance
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Retail
Governement
Manufacturing
Telecommunication
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Implementation & Integration
1.4.3 Consulting
1.4.4 Maintenance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Media & Entertainment
1.5.4 Retail
1.5.5 Governement
1.5.6 Manufacturing
1.5.7 Telecommunication
1.5.8 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size
2.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players in China
7.3 China Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type
7.4 China Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players in India
10.3 India Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type
10.4 India Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Wipro
12.2.1 Wipro Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction
12.2.4 Wipro Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Wipro Recent Development
12.3 Oracle
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.4 Accellion
12.4.1 Accellion Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction
12.4.4 Accellion Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Accellion Recent Development
12.5 Axway
12.5.1 Axway Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction
12.5.4 Axway Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Axway Recent Development
12.6 Software AG
12.6.1 Software AG Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction
12.6.4 Software AG Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Software AG Recent Development
12.7 CA Technologies
12.7.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction
12.7.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.8 TIBCO
12.8.1 TIBCO Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction
12.8.4 TIBCO Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 TIBCO Recent Development
12.9 GlobalSCAPE
12.9.1 GlobalSCAPE Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction
12.9.4 GlobalSCAPE Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 GlobalSCAPE Recent Development
12.10 Hightail
12.10.1 Hightail Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Introduction
12.10.4 Hightail Revenue in Managed File Transfer (MFT) Service Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Hightail Recent Development
12.11 Micro Focus
12.12 SWIFT
12.13 Saison
12.14 Primeur
12.15 Attunity
12.16 FileCatalyst
12.17 Data Expedition
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
