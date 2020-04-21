Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The LIMS report includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights about healthcare industry. Statistical data mentioned in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures. The LIMS report helps define commerce strategies to the businesses of small, medium as well as large size. The analysis and estimations conducted via this report help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values.

Key Drivers:

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market are growing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for adoption of LIMS in various industries.

Key Points: Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is going to dominate the LIMS market following with McKesson Corporation, Abbott, Siemens AG, Roper Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Illumina, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, LabWare, LABWORKS among others.

The service segment is dominating the global LIMS market.

Broad-based segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 19.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

Market Segmentation:

The global LIMS market is segmented on the basis of component into services and software. In 2018, services market segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The global LIMS market is segmented on the basis of product type into broad-based LIMS and industry-specific LIMS. In 2018, broad-based LIMS segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.

The global LIMS market is segmented on the basis of delivery into on-premise LIMS, cloud-based LIMS and remotely hosted LIMS. In 2018, cloud-based LIMS segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.

The global LIMS market is segmented on the basis of industry type into biotech/pharma, chemical/energy, food and beverage, diagnostics/medical device, consumer products, CRO/CMO and others. In 2018, food and beverage segment is valued to rule with the highest CAGR in 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America and Middle East & Africa



Key questions answered in this report-:

What is the key market patterns affecting the development of the LIMS market?

What are the difficulties hampering the market development?

Who are the key sellers in the market?

What are the market openings and dangers looked by the merchants in this market?

What are the key variables driving the worldwide LIMS market?

What will the market size and the development rate be in 2026?

