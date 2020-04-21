Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025
In 2017, the global Industrial Pipe Insulation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
OWENS CORNING
Johns Manville
Armacell
Knauf Insulation
Paroc Group
L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A.
ODE YALITIM
Kaimann GmbH
GILSULATE INTERNATIONAL, INC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Fiberglass Pipe Insulation
Fiberglass Board and Blanket Insulation
Rockwool Pipe Insulation
Rockwool Blanket Insulation
Market segment by Application, split into
Electric Power
Oil and Gas
Automotive
Chemical
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Industrial Pipe Insulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Industrial Pipe Insulation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Pipe Insulation are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Fiberglass Pipe Insulation
1.4.3 Fiberglass Board and Blanket Insulation
1.4.4 Rockwool Pipe Insulation
1.4.5 Rockwool Blanket Insulation
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Electric Power
1.5.3 Oil and Gas
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 Chemical
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size
2.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Industrial Pipe Insulation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Pipe Insulation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players in China
7.3 China Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type
7.4 China Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players in India
10.3 India Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type
10.4 India Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 OWENS CORNING
12.1.1 OWENS CORNING Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction
12.1.4 OWENS CORNING Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 OWENS CORNING Recent Development
12.2 Johns Manville
12.2.1 Johns Manville Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction
12.2.4 Johns Manville Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Johns Manville Recent Development
12.3 Armacell
12.3.1 Armacell Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction
12.3.4 Armacell Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Armacell Recent Development
12.4 Knauf Insulation
12.4.1 Knauf Insulation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction
12.4.4 Knauf Insulation Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development
12.5 Paroc Group
12.5.1 Paroc Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction
12.5.4 Paroc Group Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Paroc Group Recent Development
12.6 L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A.
12.6.1 L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction
12.6.4 L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A. Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A. Recent Development
12.7 ODE YALITIM
12.7.1 ODE YALITIM Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction
12.7.4 ODE YALITIM Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 ODE YALITIM Recent Development
12.8 Kaimann GmbH
12.8.1 Kaimann GmbH Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction
12.8.4 Kaimann GmbH Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Kaimann GmbH Recent Development
12.9 GILSULATE INTERNATIONAL, INC
12.9.1 GILSULATE INTERNATIONAL, INC Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction
12.9.4 GILSULATE INTERNATIONAL, INC Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 GILSULATE INTERNATIONAL, INC Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
