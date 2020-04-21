Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Industrial Pipe Insulation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

OWENS CORNING

Johns Manville

Armacell

Knauf Insulation

Paroc Group

L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A.

ODE YALITIM

Kaimann GmbH

GILSULATE INTERNATIONAL, INC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Fiberglass Pipe Insulation

Fiberglass Board and Blanket Insulation

Rockwool Pipe Insulation

Rockwool Blanket Insulation

Market segment by Application, split into

Electric Power

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Chemical

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Pipe Insulation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Pipe Insulation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Pipe Insulation are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Fiberglass Pipe Insulation

1.4.3 Fiberglass Board and Blanket Insulation

1.4.4 Rockwool Pipe Insulation

1.4.5 Rockwool Blanket Insulation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Electric Power

1.5.3 Oil and Gas

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Chemical

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size

2.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Pipe Insulation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Pipe Insulation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players in China

7.3 China Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type

7.4 China Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players in India

10.3 India Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type

10.4 India Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Industrial Pipe Insulation Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Industrial Pipe Insulation Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 OWENS CORNING

12.1.1 OWENS CORNING Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction

12.1.4 OWENS CORNING Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 OWENS CORNING Recent Development

12.2 Johns Manville

12.2.1 Johns Manville Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction

12.2.4 Johns Manville Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

12.3 Armacell

12.3.1 Armacell Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction

12.3.4 Armacell Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Armacell Recent Development

12.4 Knauf Insulation

12.4.1 Knauf Insulation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction

12.4.4 Knauf Insulation Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Knauf Insulation Recent Development

12.5 Paroc Group

12.5.1 Paroc Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction

12.5.4 Paroc Group Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Paroc Group Recent Development

12.6 L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A.

12.6.1 L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A. Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction

12.6.4 L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A. Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A. Recent Development

12.7 ODE YALITIM

12.7.1 ODE YALITIM Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction

12.7.4 ODE YALITIM Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ODE YALITIM Recent Development

12.8 Kaimann GmbH

12.8.1 Kaimann GmbH Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction

12.8.4 Kaimann GmbH Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Kaimann GmbH Recent Development

12.9 GILSULATE INTERNATIONAL, INC

12.9.1 GILSULATE INTERNATIONAL, INC Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Industrial Pipe Insulation Introduction

12.9.4 GILSULATE INTERNATIONAL, INC Revenue in Industrial Pipe Insulation Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 GILSULATE INTERNATIONAL, INC Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

