Global Gamma Knife Market Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Global gamma knife market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The rise in the market growth is attributed to the growing cases of cancer, brain tumors, neurological disorders, growing geriatric population.

Some of the major players operating in global gamma knife market are Elekta Ab (pub), Varian Medical Systems, Inc., American Radiosurgery Inc., ISOTREND spol. s r.o., Huiheng Medical, Inc., Nordion (Canada) Inc., American Shared Hospital Services, UT Health East Texas, Cybermed, Masep, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Brainlab, Accuray Incorporated, Blount Memorial Hospital and Hitachi America, Ltd among others

Segmentation: Global Gamma Knife Market

By Disease Indication

Brain Metastasis

Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)

Cancer

Trigeminal Neuralgia

Movement Disorder

Malignant Tumors

Vascular Disorders

Ocular Diseases

Benign Tumors

Brain Tumors

Functional Disorders

Others Indications

By Anatomy

Head

Neck

Others

By End User

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Centers

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

