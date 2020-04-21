Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market by 2025- Types, Applications, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Shares, Countries, Revenue, & Forecast Analysis
In 2017, the global Desalting and Buffer Exchange market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Desalting and Buffer Exchange status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Desalting and Buffer Exchange development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck
GE Healthcare
Danaher
Sartorius
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Agilent Technologies
Repligen
Bio-Works Technologies
Avantor
Norgen Biotek
Phynexus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Filtration
Chromatography
Precipitation
Market segment by Application, split into
Bioprocess
Pharmaceutical
Academic & Research Institutes
Diagnostic
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Desalting and Buffer Exchange status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Desalting and Buffer Exchange development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Desalting and Buffer Exchange are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Filtration
1.4.3 Chromatography
1.4.4 Precipitation
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Bioprocess
1.5.3 Pharmaceutical
1.5.4 Academic & Research Institutes
1.5.5 Diagnostic
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size
2.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Desalting and Buffer Exchange Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players in China
7.3 China Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type
7.4 China Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players in India
10.3 India Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type
10.4 India Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction
12.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
12.2 Merck
12.2.1 Merck Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction
12.2.4 Merck Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Merck Recent Development
12.3 GE Healthcare
12.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction
12.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.4 Danaher
12.4.1 Danaher Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction
12.4.4 Danaher Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Danaher Recent Development
12.5 Sartorius
12.5.1 Sartorius Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction
12.5.4 Sartorius Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Sartorius Recent Development
12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.6.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction
12.6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development
12.7 Agilent Technologies
12.7.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction
12.7.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Repligen
12.8.1 Repligen Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction
12.8.4 Repligen Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Repligen Recent Development
12.9 Bio-Works Technologies
12.9.1 Bio-Works Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction
12.9.4 Bio-Works Technologies Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Bio-Works Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Avantor
12.10.1 Avantor Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction
12.10.4 Avantor Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Avantor Recent Development
12.11 Norgen Biotek
12.12 Phynexus
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
