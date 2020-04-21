Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market by 2025- Types, Applications, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Shares, Countries, Revenue, & Forecast Analysis

In 2017, the global Desalting and Buffer Exchange market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Desalting and Buffer Exchange status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Desalting and Buffer Exchange development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck

GE Healthcare

Danaher

Sartorius

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Repligen

Bio-Works Technologies

Avantor

Norgen Biotek

Phynexus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Filtration

Chromatography

Precipitation

Market segment by Application, split into

Bioprocess

Pharmaceutical

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Desalting and Buffer Exchange status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Desalting and Buffer Exchange development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Desalting and Buffer Exchange are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Filtration

1.4.3 Chromatography

1.4.4 Precipitation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Bioprocess

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical

1.5.4 Academic & Research Institutes

1.5.5 Diagnostic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size

2.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Desalting and Buffer Exchange Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players in China

7.3 China Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type

7.4 China Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players in India

10.3 India Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type

10.4 India Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction

12.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

12.2 Merck

12.2.1 Merck Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction

12.2.4 Merck Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Merck Recent Development

12.3 GE Healthcare

12.3.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction

12.3.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.4 Danaher

12.4.1 Danaher Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction

12.4.4 Danaher Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Danaher Recent Development

12.5 Sartorius

12.5.1 Sartorius Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction

12.5.4 Sartorius Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Sartorius Recent Development

12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

12.6.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction

12.6.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

12.7 Agilent Technologies

12.7.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction

12.7.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Repligen

12.8.1 Repligen Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction

12.8.4 Repligen Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Repligen Recent Development

12.9 Bio-Works Technologies

12.9.1 Bio-Works Technologies Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction

12.9.4 Bio-Works Technologies Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Bio-Works Technologies Recent Development

12.10 Avantor

12.10.1 Avantor Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Desalting and Buffer Exchange Introduction

12.10.4 Avantor Revenue in Desalting and Buffer Exchange Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Avantor Recent Development

12.11 Norgen Biotek

12.12 Phynexus

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

