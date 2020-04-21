Global Customer Information System (CIS) Market 2020 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
The customer information system (CIS) is a vital component of the meter-to-cash (M2C) value chain for electric utilities and other industries that provide metered delivery of commoditiessuch as water and natural gas.
In 2017, the global Customer Information System (CIS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2378873
This report focuses on the global Customer Information System (CIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Information System (CIS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
SAP
Itineris
Hansen
Fluentgrid
Open International
Gentrack
Milestone Utility Services
Cayenta
Advanced Utility Systems
Engineering
Indra
Ferranti Computer Systems
Northstar Utilities
Vertexone
IBM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Retail and eCommerce
Government
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Customer Information System (CIS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Customer Information System (CIS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Customer Information System (CIS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-customer-information-system-cis-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Customer Information System (CIS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT and Telecommunications
1.5.4 Retail and eCommerce
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Energy and Utilities
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size
2.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Customer Information System (CIS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Customer Information System (CIS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Customer Information System (CIS) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Customer Information System (CIS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Customer Information System (CIS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players in China
7.3 China Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players in India
10.3 India Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Customer Information System (CIS) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Customer Information System (CIS) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle
12.1.1 Oracle Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.2 SAP
12.2.1 SAP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction
12.2.4 SAP Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SAP Recent Development
12.3 Itineris
12.3.1 Itineris Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction
12.3.4 Itineris Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Itineris Recent Development
12.4 Hansen
12.4.1 Hansen Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction
12.4.4 Hansen Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Hansen Recent Development
12.5 Fluentgrid
12.5.1 Fluentgrid Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction
12.5.4 Fluentgrid Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Fluentgrid Recent Development
12.6 Open International
12.6.1 Open International Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction
12.6.4 Open International Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Open International Recent Development
12.7 Gentrack
12.7.1 Gentrack Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction
12.7.4 Gentrack Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Gentrack Recent Development
12.8 Milestone Utility Services
12.8.1 Milestone Utility Services Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction
12.8.4 Milestone Utility Services Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Milestone Utility Services Recent Development
12.9 Cayenta
12.9.1 Cayenta Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction
12.9.4 Cayenta Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Cayenta Recent Development
12.10 Advanced Utility Systems
12.10.1 Advanced Utility Systems Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Customer Information System (CIS) Introduction
12.10.4 Advanced Utility Systems Revenue in Customer Information System (CIS) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Advanced Utility Systems Recent Development
12.11 Engineering
12.12 Indra
12.13 Ferranti Computer Systems
12.14 Northstar Utilities
12.15 Vertexone
12.16 IBM
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2378873
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by anita (see all)
- Bitumen Market Qualitative & Quantitative Analysis: What will be the Total Product Consumption? - April 21, 2020
- Healthcare Gamification Market 2020 | Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2025 - April 21, 2020
- Cellular based Machine to Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025 - April 21, 2020