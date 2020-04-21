Global Cloud Billing Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Opportunities In Market and Expansion By 2025

Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4172989

Market Overview

The global Cloud Billing market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 13.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 14110 million by 2025, from USD 8661.9 million in 2019.

The Cloud Billing market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Cloud Billing market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Cloud Billing market has been segmented into:

Subscription Billing

Metered Billing

Cloud Service Billing

Provisioning

Others

By Application, Cloud Billing has been segmented into:

Account Management

Revenue Management

Customer Management

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Cloud Billing market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Cloud Billing markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Cloud Billing market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Cloud Billing market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Cloud Billing Market Share Analysis

Cloud Billing competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Cloud Billing sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Cloud Billing sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Cloud Billing are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)(AWS)

CGI Group Inc.

NEC Corporation

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Aria Systems

IBM

Zuora

Amdocs Inc.

Oracle

SAP SE

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cloud-billing-market-2020-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

1 Cloud Billing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cloud Billing

1.2 Classification of Cloud Billing by Type

1.2.1 Global Cloud Billing Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Cloud Billing Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Subscription Billing

1.2.4 Metered Billing

1.2.5 Cloud Service Billing

1.2.6 Provisioning

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Cloud Billing Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Cloud Billing Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Account Management

1.3.3 Revenue Management

1.3.4 Customer Management

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Cloud Billing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cloud Billing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Cloud Billing (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cloud Billing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cloud Billing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cloud Billing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cloud Billing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cloud Billing Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)(AWS)

2.1.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS)(AWS) Details

2.1.2 Amazon Web Services (AWS)(AWS) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Amazon Web Services (AWS)(AWS) SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Amazon Web Services (AWS)(AWS) Product and Services

2.1.5 Amazon Web Services (AWS)(AWS) Cloud Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 CGI Group Inc.

2.2.1 CGI Group Inc. Details

2.2.2 CGI Group Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 CGI Group Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 CGI Group Inc. Product and Services

2.2.5 CGI Group Inc. Cloud Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 NEC Corporation

2.3.1 NEC Corporation Details

2.3.2 NEC Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 NEC Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 NEC Corporation Product and Services

2.3.5 NEC Corporation Cloud Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

2.4.1 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Details

2.4.2 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Product and Services

2.4.5 Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) Cloud Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Aria Systems

2.5.1 Aria Systems Details

2.5.2 Aria Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Aria Systems SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Aria Systems Product and Services

2.5.5 Aria Systems Cloud Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 IBM

2.6.1 IBM Details

2.6.2 IBM Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 IBM SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 IBM Product and Services

2.6.5 IBM Cloud Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Zuora

2.7.1 Zuora Details

2.7.2 Zuora Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Zuora SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Zuora Product and Services

2.7.5 Zuora Cloud Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Amdocs Inc.

2.8.1 Amdocs Inc. Details

2.8.2 Amdocs Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Amdocs Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Amdocs Inc. Product and Services

2.8.5 Amdocs Inc. Cloud Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Oracle

2.9.1 Oracle Details

2.9.2 Oracle Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Oracle SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Oracle Product and Services

2.9.5 Oracle Cloud Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 SAP SE

2.10.1 SAP SE Details

2.10.2 SAP SE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 SAP SE SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 SAP SE Product and Services

2.10.5 SAP SE Cloud Billing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Cloud Billing Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Cloud Billing Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Cloud Billing Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Cloud Billing Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Cloud Billing Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Cloud Billing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Cloud Billing Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Cloud Billing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Cloud Billing Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Cloud Billing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Cloud Billing Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Cloud Billing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Cloud Billing by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud Billing Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Cloud Billing Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Cloud Billing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Cloud Billing Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Subscription Billing Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Metered Billing Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Cloud Service Billing Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Provisioning Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.7 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Cloud Billing Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Cloud Billing Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Cloud Billing Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Account Management Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Revenue Management Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Customer Management Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Cloud Billing Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Cloud Billing Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Cloud Billing Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Cloud Billing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Cloud Billing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Cloud Billing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Cloud Billing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Cloud Billing Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4172989

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155