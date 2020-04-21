Global Cellular IoT Market– Industry Insights, Revenue Generation, Growth and Forecast By 2025

Description

Market Overview

The global Cellular IoT market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2422.5 million by 2025, from USD 1870.8 million in 2019.

The Cellular IoT market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Cellular IoT market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Cellular IoT market has been segmented into:

2G

3G

4G

LTE

NB–IoT

5G

Other

By Application, Cellular IoT has been segmented into:

Automotive & Transportation

Energy

Manufacturing

Building Automation and Smart City

Other

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Cellular IoT market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Cellular IoT markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Cellular IoT market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Cellular IoT market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Cellular IoT Market Share Analysis

Cellular IoT competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Cellular IoT sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Cellular IoT sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Cellular IoT are:

Qualcomm

Sequans

U-Blox Holding

Gemalto

Mistbase

Sierra Wireless

Telit Communications

MediaTek

CommSolid

