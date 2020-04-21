Global BACnet Building Management System Market 2020: Size, Share, Application, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies Analysis and Forecasts To 2025
This report focuses on the global BACnet Building Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the BACnet Building Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global BACnet Building Management System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell
Johnson Controls
Siemens
Schneider
Trane
Azbil
UTC
Beckhoff
Technovator
SUPCON
ST Electronics
KMC
GREAT
Cylon
Deos
Airedale
Fidelix
ASI
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Hardware
Market segment by Application, split into
Leisure & Hotel
Style exhibition
Government organs
Commercial Office
Scientific Research Institutions
Manufacturing Plant
Other Buildings
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global BACnet Building Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the BACnet Building Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BACnet Building Management System are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global BACnet Building Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Hardware
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global BACnet Building Management System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Leisure & Hotel
1.5.3 Style exhibition
1.5.4 Government organs
1.5.5 Commercial Office
1.5.6 Scientific Research Institutions
1.5.7 Manufacturing Plant
1.5.8 Other Buildings
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 BACnet Building Management System Market Size
2.2 BACnet Building Management System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 BACnet Building Management System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global BACnet Building Management System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global BACnet Building Management System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global BACnet Building Management System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 BACnet Building Management System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players BACnet Building Management System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into BACnet Building Management System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States BACnet Building Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 BACnet Building Management System Key Players in United States
5.3 United States BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Type
5.4 United States BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe BACnet Building Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 BACnet Building Management System Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China BACnet Building Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 BACnet Building Management System Key Players in China
7.3 China BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Type
7.4 China BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan BACnet Building Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 BACnet Building Management System Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia BACnet Building Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 BACnet Building Management System Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India BACnet Building Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 BACnet Building Management System Key Players in India
10.3 India BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Type
10.4 India BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America BACnet Building Management System Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 BACnet Building Management System Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America BACnet Building Management System Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Honeywell
12.1.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 BACnet Building Management System Introduction
12.1.4 Honeywell Revenue in BACnet Building Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.2 Johnson Controls
12.2.1 Johnson Controls Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 BACnet Building Management System Introduction
12.2.4 Johnson Controls Revenue in BACnet Building Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development
12.3 Siemens
12.3.1 Siemens Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 BACnet Building Management System Introduction
12.3.4 Siemens Revenue in BACnet Building Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.4 Schneider
12.4.1 Schneider Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 BACnet Building Management System Introduction
12.4.4 Schneider Revenue in BACnet Building Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Schneider Recent Development
12.5 Trane
12.5.1 Trane Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 BACnet Building Management System Introduction
12.5.4 Trane Revenue in BACnet Building Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Trane Recent Development
12.6 Azbil
12.6.1 Azbil Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 BACnet Building Management System Introduction
12.6.4 Azbil Revenue in BACnet Building Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Azbil Recent Development
12.7 UTC
12.7.1 UTC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 BACnet Building Management System Introduction
12.7.4 UTC Revenue in BACnet Building Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 UTC Recent Development
12.8 Beckhoff
12.8.1 Beckhoff Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 BACnet Building Management System Introduction
12.8.4 Beckhoff Revenue in BACnet Building Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Beckhoff Recent Development
12.9 Technovator
12.9.1 Technovator Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 BACnet Building Management System Introduction
12.9.4 Technovator Revenue in BACnet Building Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Technovator Recent Development
12.10 SUPCON
12.10.1 SUPCON Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 BACnet Building Management System Introduction
12.10.4 SUPCON Revenue in BACnet Building Management System Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 SUPCON Recent Development
12.11 ST Electronics
12.12 KMC
12.13 GREAT
12.14 Cylon
12.15 Deos
12.16 Airedale
12.17 Fidelix
12.18 ASI
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
