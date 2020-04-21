Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
In 2017, the global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts development in United States, Europe and China.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2377047
The key players covered in this study
Magna
Denso
Aisin Group
ZF
Faurecia
Hyundai Mobis
Bosch
GW Plastics
Araymond
National Plastic Technologies
Novares
EG Industries
Hubner
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Metal Parts
Plastic Parts
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-automotive-metal-and-plastic-parts-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Metal Parts
1.4.3 Plastic Parts
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Passenger Cars
1.5.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
1.5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size
2.2 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Key Players in China
7.3 China Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Type
7.4 China Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Key Players in India
10.3 India Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Type
10.4 India Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Magna
12.1.1 Magna Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Introduction
12.1.4 Magna Revenue in Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Magna Recent Development
12.2 Denso
12.2.1 Denso Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Introduction
12.2.4 Denso Revenue in Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Denso Recent Development
12.3 Aisin Group
12.3.1 Aisin Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Introduction
12.3.4 Aisin Group Revenue in Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Aisin Group Recent Development
12.4 ZF
12.4.1 ZF Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Introduction
12.4.4 ZF Revenue in Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 ZF Recent Development
12.5 Faurecia
12.5.1 Faurecia Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Introduction
12.5.4 Faurecia Revenue in Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Faurecia Recent Development
12.6 Hyundai Mobis
12.6.1 Hyundai Mobis Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Introduction
12.6.4 Hyundai Mobis Revenue in Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development
12.7 Bosch
12.7.1 Bosch Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Introduction
12.7.4 Bosch Revenue in Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Bosch Recent Development
12.8 GW Plastics
12.8.1 GW Plastics Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Introduction
12.8.4 GW Plastics Revenue in Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 GW Plastics Recent Development
12.9 Araymond
12.9.1 Araymond Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Introduction
12.9.4 Araymond Revenue in Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Araymond Recent Development
12.10 National Plastic Technologies
12.10.1 National Plastic Technologies Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Introduction
12.10.4 National Plastic Technologies Revenue in Automotive Metal and Plastic Parts Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 National Plastic Technologies Recent Development
12.11 Novares
12.12 EG Industries
12.13 Hubner
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2377047
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by anita (see all)
- Global Kids Underwear Market 2024 by Orbis Market Reports : What are the Competition Developments and Trends? - April 21, 2020
- Global One Piece Snowsuit Market 2024 by Orbis Market Reports : Which regions are the Shale players targeting to channelize their production portfolio? - April 21, 2020
- Global Pharmaceutical Fastening and Assembly Equipment Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 - April 21, 2020