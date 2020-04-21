GDPR Services Market Global Size, Share, Development Trends and Competitive Insights by 2020-2024

A new research report by ORBIS RESEARCH on the Global GDPR Services Market offers a complete overview of the market share, size and segmentation. In addition, the report designed with the help of detailed qualitative insights, verifiable projections and historical data about the target size. The Global GDPR Services Market study provides a complete analysis of the market segmentation such as types, regional markets, technology, and applications. This research report has been analyzed through comprehensive primary research such as surveys, interviews, and observations. The secondary research methodology includes trade journals, reputable paid sources, and body databases.

The report Global GDPR Services Market also provides an extensive quantitative and qualitative evaluation by analyzing all the information collected from market participants and industry analysts across major facts in the industry’s value chain. In addition, the research report offers a separate study of major trends of the global GDPR Services market. The research report also projects the attractiveness of every major segments during the prediction period such as market statistics, competitive landscape, industry facts & figures, sales channels, revenue and business strategies.

Market Overview

GDPR services market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% by 2024. In May 2018, EU data regulation called the General Data Protection Regulation, went into effect, impacting organizations of all industries where personal data is a significant part of their business and operations.

– According to ZDNet, 45 % of companies run at least some big data workloads in the cloud. The increasing volumes of data generated by different enterprises is one of the key factor driving the market for GDPR services. Enterprises are taking data-driven decisions which is possible only when authenticity of data is retained. Many organizations are even making their data available to the public.

– Organizations, globally, are increasingly facing identity data breaches owing to frauds. Cybercriminals are constantly trying to penetrate business networks and acquire customer information. Thus, strong authentication-based fraud detection solutions platforms aid in protecting banking and financial institution customers from the latest threats in online fraud.

– Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) might get hurt financially while applying for GDPR services. This is because big companies have the resources to pour into their tech and legal teams for ultimate compliance, while the same is not true for SMEs.

Scope of the Report

Currently, storing the personal data securely has become the most important task for big organizations, especially with the continuous advancements in technology. The prevalence of cyber security attacks is increasing, and these attacks bypassing the traditional security tools, which direct led to an increase in the demand for advanced protection techniques, such as GDPR services.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Industry to Dominate the Market

– IoT has a lot of applications in healthcare, from remote monitoring to medical device integration. It also has the potential to not only keep patients healthy and safe, but to improve how physicians deliver care as well.

– But, IoT also creates the need for data governance for the healthcare sector, as the industry struggle with the massive amount of data produced by sensors, wearables, remote monitors, and other medical devices.

– According to European Telecommunications Network Operators’ Association (ETNO), the number of IoT units in healthcare in the European Union (EU) is expected to increase year on year.

– The US healthcare regulation HIPAA provides protection over patient data. Securing patients’ private medical history and health records is of the utmost importance within the healthcare market.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth

– The North American region is projected to experience the highest growth in demand, due to the early adoption of cloud-based technologies and IoT by the United States. However, benefits, such as improved agility and flexibility as well as being able to deploy new applications, also hold significance.

– The major driver behind the investments is the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to utilize enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial.

– IBM has partnered with MasterCard to combat GDPR with Truata. With these series of investments, communications, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing applications in North America are expected to witness a significant growth rate, over the forecast period.

Table of Contents

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-Premise

5.2 By Offering Type

5.2.1 Data Discovery and Mapping

5.2.2 Data Governance

5.2.3 API Management

5.2.4 Compliance Management

5.2.5 Breach Management

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 BFSI & Insurance

5.3.2 Telecom & IT

5.3.3 Retail

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Veritas Software

6.1.3 Amazon Web Services

6.1.4 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.5 Micro Focus

6.1.6 Oracle Corporation

6.1.7 SAP SE

6.1.8 Capgemini SE

6.1.9 Absolute Software Corporation

6.1.10 Proofpoint Inc.

