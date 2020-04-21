ERP System Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global ERP System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global ERP System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ERP System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

SAP

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Infor

NetSuite Inc

Totvs S.A.

Unit4

Syspro

HashMicro Pte Ltd

Scoro

Sage Intacct

Brightpearl

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing & Services

BFSI

Health Care

Retail

Government Utilities

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global ERP System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ERP System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ERP System are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global ERP System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global ERP System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing & Services

1.5.3 BFSI

1.5.4 Health Care

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Government Utilities

1.5.7 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 ERP System Market Size

2.2 ERP System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 ERP System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 ERP System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 ERP System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global ERP System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global ERP System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global ERP System Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 ERP System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players ERP System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into ERP System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global ERP System Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global ERP System Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States ERP System Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 ERP System Key Players in United States

5.3 United States ERP System Market Size by Type

5.4 United States ERP System Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe ERP System Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 ERP System Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe ERP System Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe ERP System Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China ERP System Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 ERP System Key Players in China

7.3 China ERP System Market Size by Type

7.4 China ERP System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan ERP System Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 ERP System Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan ERP System Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan ERP System Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia ERP System Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 ERP System Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia ERP System Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia ERP System Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India ERP System Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 ERP System Key Players in India

10.3 India ERP System Market Size by Type

10.4 India ERP System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America ERP System Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 ERP System Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America ERP System Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America ERP System Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.1.1 Oracle Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ERP System Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.2 SAP

12.2.1 SAP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ERP System Introduction

12.2.4 SAP Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SAP Recent Development

12.3 IBM Corporation

12.3.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ERP System Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft Corporation

12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ERP System Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Infor

12.5.1 Infor Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 ERP System Introduction

12.5.4 Infor Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Infor Recent Development

12.6 NetSuite Inc

12.6.1 NetSuite Inc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 ERP System Introduction

12.6.4 NetSuite Inc Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 NetSuite Inc Recent Development

12.7 Totvs S.A.

12.7.1 Totvs S.A. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 ERP System Introduction

12.7.4 Totvs S.A. Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Totvs S.A. Recent Development

12.8 Unit4

12.8.1 UnitChapter Four: Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 ERP System Introduction

12.8.4 UnitChapter Four: Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 UnitChapter Four: Recent Development

12.9 Syspro

12.9.1 Syspro Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ERP System Introduction

12.9.4 Syspro Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Syspro Recent Development

12.10 HashMicro Pte Ltd

12.10.1 HashMicro Pte Ltd Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 ERP System Introduction

12.10.4 HashMicro Pte Ltd Revenue in ERP System Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 HashMicro Pte Ltd Recent Development

12.11 Scoro

12.12 Sage Intacct

12.13 Brightpearl

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

