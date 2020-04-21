Cellular based Machine to Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
In 2017, the global Cellular based Machine to Machine market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AT&T Inc.(US)
Verizon Communication(US)
China Mobile Ltd(China)
Vodafone Group PLC(UK)
Amdocs(US)
Aeris Communications(US)
Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany)
Sprint Corporation(US)
Sierra Wireless(Canada)
Telefonica(Spain)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Communication and Associated Services
Hardware and Associated Services
Software and IT Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Video Surveillance
Fleet management
Asset Tracking
Theft Recovery
POS
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cellular based Machine to Machine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cellular based Machine to Machine development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellular based Machine to Machine are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Communication and Associated Services
1.4.3 Hardware and Associated Services
1.4.4 Software and IT Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Video Surveillance
1.5.3 Fleet management
1.5.4 Asset Tracking
1.5.5 Theft Recovery
1.5.6 POS
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size
2.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cellular based Machine to Machine Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cellular based Machine to Machine Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players in China
7.3 China Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type
7.4 China Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players in India
10.3 India Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type
10.4 India Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 AT&T Inc.(US)
12.1.1 AT&T Inc.(US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.1.4 AT&T Inc.(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 AT&T Inc.(US) Recent Development
12.2 Verizon Communication(US)
12.2.1 Verizon Communication(US) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.2.4 Verizon Communication(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Verizon Communication(US) Recent Development
12.3 China Mobile Ltd(China)
12.3.1 China Mobile Ltd(China) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.3.4 China Mobile Ltd(China) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 China Mobile Ltd(China) Recent Development
12.4 Vodafone Group PLC(UK)
12.4.1 Vodafone Group PLC(UK) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.4.4 Vodafone Group PLC(UK) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Vodafone Group PLC(UK) Recent Development
12.5 Amdocs(US)
12.5.1 Amdocs(US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.5.4 Amdocs(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Amdocs(US) Recent Development
12.6 Aeris Communications(US)
12.6.1 Aeris Communications(US) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.6.4 Aeris Communications(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Aeris Communications(US) Recent Development
12.7 Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany)
12.7.1 Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.7.4 Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany) Recent Development
12.8 Sprint Corporation(US)
12.8.1 Sprint Corporation(US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.8.4 Sprint Corporation(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Sprint Corporation(US) Recent Development
12.9 Sierra Wireless(Canada)
12.9.1 Sierra Wireless(Canada) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.9.4 Sierra Wireless(Canada) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Sierra Wireless(Canada) Recent Development
12.10 Telefonica(Spain)
12.10.1 Telefonica(Spain) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction
12.10.4 Telefonica(Spain) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Telefonica(Spain) Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
