Cellular based Machine to Machine Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

In 2017, the global Cellular based Machine to Machine market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T Inc.(US)

Verizon Communication(US)

China Mobile Ltd(China)

Vodafone Group PLC(UK)

Amdocs(US)

Aeris Communications(US)

Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany)

Sprint Corporation(US)

Sierra Wireless(Canada)

Telefonica(Spain)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Communication and Associated Services

Hardware and Associated Services

Software and IT Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Video Surveillance

Fleet management

Asset Tracking

Theft Recovery

POS

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cellular based Machine to Machine status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cellular based Machine to Machine development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellular based Machine to Machine are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Communication and Associated Services

1.4.3 Hardware and Associated Services

1.4.4 Software and IT Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Video Surveillance

1.5.3 Fleet management

1.5.4 Asset Tracking

1.5.5 Theft Recovery

1.5.6 POS

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size

2.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cellular based Machine to Machine Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cellular based Machine to Machine Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players in China

7.3 China Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type

7.4 China Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players in India

10.3 India Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type

10.4 India Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Cellular based Machine to Machine Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Cellular based Machine to Machine Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 AT&T Inc.(US)

12.1.1 AT&T Inc.(US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction

12.1.4 AT&T Inc.(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 AT&T Inc.(US) Recent Development

12.2 Verizon Communication(US)

12.2.1 Verizon Communication(US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction

12.2.4 Verizon Communication(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Verizon Communication(US) Recent Development

12.3 China Mobile Ltd(China)

12.3.1 China Mobile Ltd(China) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction

12.3.4 China Mobile Ltd(China) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 China Mobile Ltd(China) Recent Development

12.4 Vodafone Group PLC(UK)

12.4.1 Vodafone Group PLC(UK) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction

12.4.4 Vodafone Group PLC(UK) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Vodafone Group PLC(UK) Recent Development

12.5 Amdocs(US)

12.5.1 Amdocs(US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction

12.5.4 Amdocs(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Amdocs(US) Recent Development

12.6 Aeris Communications(US)

12.6.1 Aeris Communications(US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction

12.6.4 Aeris Communications(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Aeris Communications(US) Recent Development

12.7 Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany)

12.7.1 Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction

12.7.4 Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Deutsche Telekom AG(Germany) Recent Development

12.8 Sprint Corporation(US)

12.8.1 Sprint Corporation(US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction

12.8.4 Sprint Corporation(US) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Sprint Corporation(US) Recent Development

12.9 Sierra Wireless(Canada)

12.9.1 Sierra Wireless(Canada) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction

12.9.4 Sierra Wireless(Canada) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Sierra Wireless(Canada) Recent Development

12.10 Telefonica(Spain)

12.10.1 Telefonica(Spain) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cellular based Machine to Machine Introduction

12.10.4 Telefonica(Spain) Revenue in Cellular based Machine to Machine Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Telefonica(Spain) Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

