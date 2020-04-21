Antiaging Products and Services Market 2020-2025 Unbelievable Growth Worldwide || Leading Players – Chanel SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Allergan Inc, Neutrogena Corporation

The global antiaging products and services market is expected to reach USD 859.11 billion by 2025, from USD 347.58 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global antiaging products and services market are Chanel SA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Allergan Inc, Neutrogena Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Elizabeth Arden Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Orlane SA, Revlon Inc, Novartis International AG, Unilever PLC, Avon Products Inc, Woodridge Labs Inc, Beiersdorf, L’Oral SA, Merck & Company Inc, Christian Dior, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, NeoStrata Company Inc, Bayer Schering Pharma AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd among others.

This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2019-2025 for the market that helps in estimating investment and costing.

Market Definition: Global Antiaging Products and Services Market

As the skin ages, it loses its natural elasticity and becomes thinner, more fragile and laxer, taking on a wrinkled appearance. In modern society, there is a great increase in the search for eternal youth and an insatiable appetite for methods which could turn back the clock. This has triggered an explosion in the antiaging industry. In addition, technological advances in medicine for the prevention and treatment of deadly diseases help to increase life expectancy.

The aging process of the skin generally has two kinds of forms: natural aging and light aging. There are various factors which directly affect intrinsic aging such as ethnicity, anatomic variations, hormonal changes, extrinsic aging, drugs, smoking and sunlight exposure. These aging conditions can be treated by the antiaging products such as UV absorbers, anti-wrinkle products, anti-stretch products, others and services and therapies. For anti-aging, the cosmetics are commercially available products that can be used to improve the appearance of the skin. People are constantly demanding for more effective products that can essentially beautify the appearance and has resulted in augmented basic science research and product development in the cosmetics industry.

According to news provided by Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd., in July 2015, Cipla (India) launched a new anti-aging product which uses human bio-active factors. The product was launched with a brand name Cutisera, developed by Stempeutics. This product will be used for reducing fine lines and wrinkles, lightening dark spots, evening skin tone, improving skin firmness and improving skin hydration.

Market Segmentation: Global Antiaging Products and Services Market

The global antiaging products and services market is segmented based on product, therapies and services and geographical segments.

Based on product, the market is segmented into UV absorbers, anti-wrinkle products, anti-stretch products and others.

Based on therapies and services, the market is segmented into eye-lid surgery, abdominoplasty, hormone replacement therapy, breast augmentation, liposuction, gene therapy, injectable skin, botox, telomere based therapy, rejuvenation and dermal fillers, sclerotherapy, anti-pigmentation therapy, hair restoration services and chemical peels.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2014, Bellatora Inc. (U.S.) has launched a new prestige anti-aging beauty line with advanced Torra48 release ingredient delivery system. The product helps in the anti-aging of the skin and there are several other products that are launched in the same segment by the company.

Competitive Analysis: Global Antiaging Products and Services Market

The global antiaging products and services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of antiaging products and services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

