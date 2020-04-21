Academic E-Learning Market Growth, Technology Advancement and Outlook – Pearson, Berlitz, Blackboard, Vipkid

Global ​Academic E-Learning Market Report 2020-2026 helps the clients to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. Marketinsightsreports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.

Global Academic E-Learning Market is accounted for $58.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $151.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period

E-learning (also called electronic learning) is any type of learning that takes place through or with a computer and is primarily facilitated through the Internet but can also be accomplished with CD-ROMs and DVDs, streaming audio or video and other media. Factors such as flexible formats for courses (self-paced courses), certifications, and degree programs that facilitate job placement, professional growth, the transition to other disciplines, and advanced studies drive e-learning enrolments

Top Companies in the Global Academic E-Learning Market: Pearson, Berlitz, Blackboard(US), Desire2Learn(Canada), EF Education First, Instructure, MPS Limited, Vipkid, Sanako Corporation, Inlingua International, 51talk, New Oriental.

Global Academic E-Learning Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segmentation by Types:

Online

Blended

Market Segmentation by Applications:

K-12

Higher Education

