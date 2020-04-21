(2020-2026) Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Growth, Emerging Trends, Top Growing Companies | Corning, Asahi Glass, Monocrystal

Los Angeles, United State, 6 February 2020 – –The report titled Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Scratch-Resistant Glass market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Scratch-Resistant Glass market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Scratch-Resistant Glass market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Top Key Players of the Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market :Corning, Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric Glass, Guardian Industries, Monocrystal, Rubicon Technology, Kyocera Group, Crystalwise Technology, Edmund Optics, Schott AG, Saint-Gobain, Crystal Applied Technology, Swiss Jewel Company, Thorlabs, Precision Sapphire Technologies

Table of Contents

Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Scratch-Resistant Glass Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Chemically-strengthened Glass

1.4.3 Sapphire Glass

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Smartphones & Tablets

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Interior Architecture

1.5.5 Electronics

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Production

2.1.1 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Scratch-Resistant Glass Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Scratch-Resistant Glass Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Scratch-Resistant Glass Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Scratch-Resistant Glass Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Scratch-Resistant Glass Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Scratch-Resistant Glass Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Scratch-Resistant Glass Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Scratch-Resistant Glass Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Scratch-Resistant Glass Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Scratch-Resistant Glass Production by Regions

4.1 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Scratch-Resistant Glass Production

4.2.2 United States Scratch-Resistant Glass Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Scratch-Resistant Glass Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Scratch-Resistant Glass Production

4.3.2 Europe Scratch-Resistant Glass Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Scratch-Resistant Glass Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Scratch-Resistant Glass Production

4.4.2 China Scratch-Resistant Glass Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Scratch-Resistant Glass Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Scratch-Resistant Glass Production

4.5.2 Japan Scratch-Resistant Glass Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Scratch-Resistant Glass Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Revenue by Type

6.3 Scratch-Resistant Glass Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Corning

8.1.1 Corning Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scratch-Resistant Glass

8.1.4 Scratch-Resistant Glass Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Asahi Glass

8.2.1 Asahi Glass Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scratch-Resistant Glass

8.2.4 Scratch-Resistant Glass Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Nippon Electric Glass

8.3.1 Nippon Electric Glass Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scratch-Resistant Glass

8.3.4 Scratch-Resistant Glass Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Guardian Industries

8.4.1 Guardian Industries Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scratch-Resistant Glass

8.4.4 Scratch-Resistant Glass Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Monocrystal

8.5.1 Monocrystal Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scratch-Resistant Glass

8.5.4 Scratch-Resistant Glass Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Rubicon Technology

8.6.1 Rubicon Technology Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scratch-Resistant Glass

8.6.4 Scratch-Resistant Glass Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Kyocera Group

8.7.1 Kyocera Group Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scratch-Resistant Glass

8.7.4 Scratch-Resistant Glass Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Crystalwise Technology

8.8.1 Crystalwise Technology Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scratch-Resistant Glass

8.8.4 Scratch-Resistant Glass Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Edmund Optics

8.9.1 Edmund Optics Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scratch-Resistant Glass

8.9.4 Scratch-Resistant Glass Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Schott AG

8.10.1 Schott AG Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Scratch-Resistant Glass

8.10.4 Scratch-Resistant Glass Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Saint-Gobain

8.12 Crystal Applied Technology

8.13 Swiss Jewel Company

8.14 Thorlabs

8.15 Precision Sapphire Technologies

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Scratch-Resistant Glass Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Scratch-Resistant Glass Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Scratch-Resistant Glass Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Scratch-Resistant Glass Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Scratch-Resistant Glass Upstream Market

11.1.1 Scratch-Resistant Glass Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Scratch-Resistant Glass Raw Material

11.1.3 Scratch-Resistant Glass Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Scratch-Resistant Glass Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Scratch-Resistant Glass Distributors

11.5 Scratch-Resistant Glass Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

