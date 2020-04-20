Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

In 2017, the global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

MTI Mobile

Nokia

Qualcomm

NEC Corporation

Microsemi Corporation

Mobiveil

Xura

ZTE

Quortus

Radisys Corporation

Red Hat

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

Huawei

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

LTE & 3G

5G NR (New Radio)

Market segment by Application, split into

Communication

Defence

Commercial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 LTE & 3G

1.4.3 5G NR (New Radio)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Communication

1.5.3 Defence

1.5.4 Commercial

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size

2.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players in China

7.3 China Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players in India

10.3 India Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 MTI Mobile

12.1.1 MTI Mobile Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction

12.1.4 MTI Mobile Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 MTI Mobile Recent Development

12.2 Nokia

12.2.1 Nokia Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction

12.2.4 Nokia Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Nokia Recent Development

12.3 Qualcomm

12.3.1 Qualcomm Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction

12.3.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.4 NEC Corporation

12.4.1 NEC Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction

12.4.4 NEC Corporation Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 NEC Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Microsemi Corporation

12.5.1 Microsemi Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction

12.5.4 Microsemi Corporation Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Microsemi Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Mobiveil

12.6.1 Mobiveil Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction

12.6.4 Mobiveil Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Mobiveil Recent Development

12.7 Xura

12.7.1 Xura Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction

12.7.4 Xura Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Xura Recent Development

12.8 ZTE

12.8.1 ZTE Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction

12.8.4 ZTE Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 ZTE Recent Development

12.9 Quortus

12.9.1 Quortus Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction

12.9.4 Quortus Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Quortus Recent Development

12.10 Radisys Corporation

12.10.1 Radisys Corporation Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Introduction

12.10.4 Radisys Corporation Revenue in Virtualized Radio Access Network(vRAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Radisys Corporation Recent Development

12.11 Red Hat

12.12 HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

12.13 Huawei

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

