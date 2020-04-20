Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2025
This report focuses on the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems, Inc.
VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc.
Ecessa Corporations
CloudGenix
Silver Peak Systems, Inc.
Citrix Systems, Inc
Aryaka Networks, Inc.
CloudGenix, Inc.
Elfiq Networks, Inc.
Peplink
Versa Networks
Saicom
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
On Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Retail
Healthcare
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premises
1.4.3 On Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.3 Retail
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size
2.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players in China
7.3 China Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players in India
10.3 India Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type
10.4 India Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.
12.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc.
12.2.1 VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.2.4 VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Ecessa Corporations
12.3.1 Ecessa Corporations Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.3.4 Ecessa Corporations Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Ecessa Corporations Recent Development
12.4 CloudGenix
12.4.1 CloudGenix Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.4.4 CloudGenix Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 CloudGenix Recent Development
12.5 Silver Peak Systems, Inc.
12.5.1 Silver Peak Systems, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.5.4 Silver Peak Systems, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Silver Peak Systems, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Citrix Systems, Inc
12.6.1 Citrix Systems, Inc Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.6.4 Citrix Systems, Inc Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Citrix Systems, Inc Recent Development
12.7 Aryaka Networks, Inc.
12.7.1 Aryaka Networks, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.7.4 Aryaka Networks, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Aryaka Networks, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 CloudGenix, Inc.
12.8.1 CloudGenix, Inc. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.8.4 CloudGenix, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 CloudGenix, Inc. Recent Development
12.9 Elfiq Networks, Inc.
12.9.1 Elfiq Networks, Inc. Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.9.4 Elfiq Networks, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Elfiq Networks, Inc. Recent Development
12.10 Peplink
12.10.1 Peplink Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction
12.10.4 Peplink Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Peplink Recent Development
12.11 Versa Networks
12.12 Saicom
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
