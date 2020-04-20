Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2025

This report focuses on the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2373661

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems, Inc.

VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc.

Ecessa Corporations

CloudGenix

Silver Peak Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc

Aryaka Networks, Inc.

CloudGenix, Inc.

Elfiq Networks, Inc.

Peplink

Versa Networks

Saicom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

On Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-software-defined-wide-area-network-sd-wan-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 On Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size

2.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players in China

7.3 China Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players in India

10.3 India Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Systems, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cisco Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.2 VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc.

12.2.1 VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction

12.2.4 VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 VeloCloud, Viptela, Inc. Recent Development

12.3 Ecessa Corporations

12.3.1 Ecessa Corporations Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction

12.3.4 Ecessa Corporations Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Ecessa Corporations Recent Development

12.4 CloudGenix

12.4.1 CloudGenix Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction

12.4.4 CloudGenix Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 CloudGenix Recent Development

12.5 Silver Peak Systems, Inc.

12.5.1 Silver Peak Systems, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction

12.5.4 Silver Peak Systems, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Silver Peak Systems, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Citrix Systems, Inc

12.6.1 Citrix Systems, Inc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction

12.6.4 Citrix Systems, Inc Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Citrix Systems, Inc Recent Development

12.7 Aryaka Networks, Inc.

12.7.1 Aryaka Networks, Inc. Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction

12.7.4 Aryaka Networks, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Aryaka Networks, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 CloudGenix, Inc.

12.8.1 CloudGenix, Inc. Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction

12.8.4 CloudGenix, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 CloudGenix, Inc. Recent Development

12.9 Elfiq Networks, Inc.

12.9.1 Elfiq Networks, Inc. Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction

12.9.4 Elfiq Networks, Inc. Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Elfiq Networks, Inc. Recent Development

12.10 Peplink

12.10.1 Peplink Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Introduction

12.10.4 Peplink Revenue in Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Peplink Recent Development

12.11 Versa Networks

12.12 Saicom

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2373661

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155