Smart Farming Market 2020 Competitive Outlook: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Raven Industries, Inc., Lely, Afimilk Ltd., Harvest Automation

All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated. The regional segmentation includes the historical and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Smart Farming Market report has been prepared based on detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report.Global smart farming market is driven by the huge increase in adoption of technology within farming globally, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.75 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some Of the Key Players in Smart Farming Market Include:

Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Raven Industries, Inc., Lely, Afimilk Ltd., Harvest Automation, OSRAM GmbH, Signify Holding, AeroFarms, Vertical Farm Systems, Allflex Inc., Mavrx Inc., GeoVisual Analytics, Farmers Edge Inc., 360 Yield Center, Aglytix & Prospera

Farmers highly need smart farming techniques to maintain the crop health. Smart farming techniques are used to maintain the right amount of humidity, which is essential to the soil and crops. These farming techniques provide the weather condition of a particular place, which in turn, help farmers to take predictive actions. As a result, the smart agriculture market will witness growth in the soil and crop management segment.

Smart Farming Market Drivers:

Huge acceptance of technology within the farming as it is more effective and efficient and utilize the resources in the best manner

Rise in the demand for controlling and monitoring the livestock health, which helps in taking proper measures within the growth process.

Huge increase in the population across the globe increases the demand for food. This increases the use of technology and automation within the farming process to get the maximum yield and output.

This report focuses on the global Smart Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Farming development in United States, Europe and China.

Smart Farming Market Segmentation – This Smart Farming Market research report included segmentation of market by product type, market share, end user industry, market dynamics, etc.

Products Type Covered:

Automation and Control Systems

Smart Agriculture Equipment and Machinery

Other

Applications Covered:

Soil and Crop Management

Fleet Management

Storage and Irrigation Management

Indoor Farming

Other

By Geography, North America is projected to be the largest market and expected to remain the same by surpassing the other regions during the forecast period due to increase in number of patients with continuous increase in disposable incomes, and growing patient consciousness. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major Table of Contents:Smart Farming Market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

