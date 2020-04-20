RTA Furniture Market Size Trends Global Industry Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast up to 2025

The global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) furniture market has been valued sizably in the last few years. The shift in the preferences of consumers towards the flexible furniture due to the growth in the trend for the small speed apartments has been a major factor that is driving the demand for the furniture of RTA which refers to the Ready to Assemble furniture.

RTA (Ready-to-assemble) furniture type has also been known as the kit furniture, flat-pack or knock-down due to the convenience it offers in the packing and lesser occupancy in the households which are sued for small living. These items are optimizing the small spaces which are available in houses as they have properties which allow dismantling. Furthermore, the growth in the preferences in houses for the customization features in the houses has been driving the manufacturers for developing the products.

Key players for Global RTA Furniture Market Report

The major players in the global RTA (Ready-to-assemble) furniture market have been competing for a market share and there are a lot of top companies which are doing so like Steinhoff, Ashley Home Stares, IKEA systems, B.V., Dorel industries Inc., Sauder Woordworkign Company. The companies have been working on the innovation of their products and expansion of portfolios for meeting the demand of consumers for these products.

Key Market Segments:

By Material:

Wood

Glass

Steel

Others

By Application:

Home

Office

Growth of the Global RTA (Ready-to-Assemble) Furniture Market Driven By The Millennials

The demand has been driven by millennials particularly as they are shifting their preferences towards furniture which is space saving. Additionally the growth in the trends of shifting to new places for businesses or jobs especially in the generation which is younger has been influencing the need for the household fixtures as per the market due to the rise in the fixtures of the household.

This type of furniture is lower in terms of cost to the traditional fixture and has increased the scope for their application. The items are incurring low cost in terms of production due to them producing the simpler parts and that eliminates the costs of assembling it. Further the ease in the shipment as well transportation in the products have developed more access to the consumers and has widened the online channel’s scope. Further, the increase in the popularity of the buildings which are high rise, create the obstruction for the furniture that is big in size and has been expected to drive markets for the products of RTA in the period of forecast.

Europe To Be The Dominant Region in The Global RTA (Ready-to-Assemble) Furniture Market

Europe was dominant in the market in the world having the greatest share in the market as there is an increased importance of the flexible and portable furniture in countries like United Kingdom, France as well as Germany driving the region. The sector of furniture has been catering to the segment of kitchen and driving the regions market. The furniture sector that caters to segment of kitchen is proving a lucrative one for the region in Europe pertaining to the new surfaces and materials in addition to the devices which have been launched in this market.

The market of Asia Pacific has been expanding at the fastest speed in the period of forecast. The growth in the trend of the two people households has been expanding in the countries like Japan, Indonesia and China as the consumers have been urged to invest in the furniture due to the due to a lesser usage as well as the smaller spaces of living. Besides the growth in the sector of real estate in the developing countries like India and China has been increasing the needs of the consumers for the investment in the activities of remodeling and adding a look that is pleasing aesthetically for a home environment. Besides, the increase in the millennial shares has been a major growth rate reason.

