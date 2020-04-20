Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size, Trends, Competitive & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Changing consumer lifestyle and growing consumption of alcohol and tobacco drive the market growth.

Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market is valued at USD 5.85 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 10.36 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

Pulmonary arterial hypertension referred to the high blood pressure in the arteries going to the lung. In healthy individuals, the blood pressure in these arteries is much lower than in the rest of the body and the blood pressure of the arteries going to the rest of the body is around 120/80 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) and pulmonary artery blood pressure is about 25/10 mm Hg. If the pulmonary arterial pressure exceeds about 40/20 mm Hg or the average pressure exceeds 25 mm Hg, then it is called pulmonary arterial hypertension. The right ventricle of the heart, which supplies blood to the pulmonary arteries, is unable to pump effectively If pulmonary hypertension persists or becomes very high. In this situation, the person experiences symptoms such as; loss of energy, shortness of breath and edema, which is a sign of right heart failure. The major cause of pulmonary hypertension is schistosomiasis. The other major risk factor for pulmonary hypertension is high altitude. It is estimated that more than 140 million persons worldwide and up to 1 million in the United States live 10,000 feet or more above sea level. It is more common among women, non-Hispanic blacks, and among people aged 75 or older. Heart failure is common in pulmonary hypertension.

Global pulmonary arterial hypertension market report is segmented on the basis of drug class and region & country level. Based upon drug class, global pulmonary arterial hypertension market is classified into prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs, soluble guanylate cyclase stimulators, endothelin receptor antagonists (ERAs) and phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) inhibitors.

The regions covered in this Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players-

Some major key players for Global Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market are Novartis International AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Liquidia Technologies, Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer HealthCare, Toray Industries, Inc., United Therapeutics Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK), Arena Pharmaceuticals and others.

Market Segmentation:-

By Drug Class:

Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs

Soluble Guanylate Cyclase Stimulators

Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs)

Phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE-5) Inhibitors

