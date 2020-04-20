Procurement Outsourcing Services Market High Revenue Opportunities || Conduent, Inc., Convergys Corporation, Genpact, Hexaware Technologies, TATA CONSULTING SERVICES,

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Procurement Outsourcing Services Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Businesses are highly relying on the different segments covered in the market research report which gives better insights to drive the business into right direction. The large scale Procurement Outsourcing Services market report consists of explicit and up to date information about the consumer’s demands, their inclinations, and their variable likings about particular product. This helps businesses map the advertising, promotion, marketing and sales strategy more profitably and also assists in taking sound and efficient decisions. Market status at the global and regional level about industry is offered through this Procurement Outsourcing Services report which helps to gain business insights at the extensive marketplace.High Revenue Opportunities| Some of the major players operating global Procurement Outsourcing Services market are Accenture, Aegis, Alorica Inc., Capita plc., Concentrix Corporation, Conduent, Inc., Convergys Corporation, Genpact, Hexaware Technologies, TATA CONSULTING SERVICES, Teleperformance, Wipro Limited, TTEC., Corbus, LLC., Infosys Limited, IBM Corporation., WNS (Holdings) Ltd., GEP, McKinsey & Company and others.

Global procurement outsourcing services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand of procurement outsourcing services from manufacturing and financial industry is major factor for the growth of this market. Procurement outsourcing services is a process in which a company hires an external so that they can manage their company activities like transaction, purchases etc. This helps the company to focus more on their competitions and manage important business activities. This reduces the overall production cost and improves the business. The procurement activity is divided into two types- direct procurement and indirect procurement. They are used in wide number of industries like healthcare, pharmaceutical, IT and telecom, oil and gas etc. Rising popularity of IT solutions is fuelling the growth of this market.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Procurement Outsourcing Services Industry

Market Drivers:

· Increasing prevalence of IT solutions is driving the growth of this market

· Technological development and advancement is another factor driving the market growth.

· Growing demand of procurement outsourcing service from manufacturing and financial industry will also enhance the market

· Increasing requirement to stick to the guidelines and ensure conformity will also propel growth.

Market Restraints:

· Rising space growing between client requirements and organization capability is restraining the growth of this market

· High risk related with outsourcing is restraining the growth of this market

· Complexity associated with the category management will also restrict the growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type

o Business Process Outsourcing Services

o Category Management

o Source Management

o Procurement Management

o Supplier Management

o Procure to Pay

By Industry

o BFSI

o Energy & Utilities

o Oil & Gas

o Power Generation

o Water

o Healthcare

o Pharmaceuticals

o Biotechnology

o IT & Telecom

o Professional Services

o Manufacturing

o Automotive

o Consumer Goods

o Industrial

o Electronics

o Retail

o Logistics

o Defense

o Paper & Pulp

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing 2020

Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 06: Customer Landscape

Part 07: Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027

Part 08: Decision Framework

Part 09: Drivers And Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 10: Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Trends

Part 11: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

What Managed Procurement Outsourcing Services Market Research Offers:

Managed Procurement Outsourcing Services Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports

Managed Procurement Outsourcing Services industry provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2019-2019)

Managed Procurement Outsourcing Services market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Global Managed Procurement Outsourcing Services industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Strategic for the new entrants in Managed Procurement Outsourcing Services market

Company profile analysis covers in-depth analysis of the player’s business and key financial metric such as net revenue, revenue breakup by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, key business strategy, major products and services, and recent news and other market activities.

