Drive towards Electric vehicles, rapid industrialization and growing consumption per capita are set to drive the Pakistan power industry growth over the medium-term future. On the other hand, an increasing number of companies are focusing on adopting new technologies such as big data analytics, Internet of things (IoT), smart metering, artificial intelligence and others into their power generation and distribution sectors.Strong growth in new power plant capacity addition is expected in Pakistan over the forecast period. Both the government-owned and private companies are likely to boost their investments in new power projects in Pakistan amid strong market prospects.

Pakistan Power Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2026 presents a comprehensive analysis of the country’s power industry. Key trends and critical insights into Pakistan power markets along with key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities are presented in the report.Pakistan Electricity, Pakistan Coal-Fired Power, Pakistan Oil Fired Power, and Pakistan Nuclear Fired Power markets are analyzed and forecast to 2026. Further, Pakistan power production including electricity, coal-fired power, gas-fired power, oil-fired power, hydropower electricity generation, and other renewable power production is forecast from 2016 to 2026. Demand for all the power sectors is also forecast during the period.Pakistan Power market is compared against five of its competitive markets in the region to analyze the role of Pakistan on the regional front and benchmark its operations.

Global power, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East Africa, North America, and Latin America power market outlook is also presented in the report to provide a global perspective of the industry.Pakistan population and economic outlook are also presented in the report to provide insights and forecasts of macroeconomic factors shaping the future of Pakistan power markets.Further, business and SWOT profiles of three of the leading power companies in Pakistan are detailed in the report along with recent developments and their impact on overall market growth.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Scope and Definition

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

2. Pakistan Power Industry Insights

2.1 Industry Overview, 2019

2.2 Pakistan Total Power Market Value Outlook, 2016- 2026

2.3 Pakistan Power Market Trends and Insights

2.4 Key strategies Planned by Market Leaders

2.5 SWOT Analysis

2.5.1 Key Strengths

2.5.2 Key Weaknesses

2.5.3 Potential Opportunities

2.5.4 Potential Threats

3. Pakistan Electricity Generation Capacity Outlook to 2026

3.1 Pakistan Coal Fired Power Generation Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.2 Pakistan Oil Fired Power Generation Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.3 Pakistan Gas Fired Power Generation Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.4 Pakistan Nuclear Fired Power Generation Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.5 Pakistan Hydropower Electricity Generation Outlook, 2016- 2026

3.6 Pakistan Other Renewables Fired Power Generation Outlook, 2016- 2026

4. Pakistan Electricity Generation Capacity Outlook to 2026

4.1 Pakistan Coal Fired Power Generation Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

4.2 Pakistan Oil Fired Power Generation Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

4.3 Pakistan Gas Fired Power Generation Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

4.4 Pakistan Nuclear Fired Power Generation Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

4.5 Pakistan Hydropower Electricity Generation Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

4.6 Pakistan Other Renewables Fired Power Generation Capacity Outlook, 2016- 2026

5. Pakistan Electricity Consumption Outlook, 2016- 2026

5.1 Total Electricity Demand Forecast, 2016- 2026

5.2 Electricity Demand per Capita Forecast, 2016- 2026

6. Pakistan Power Industry Bench

