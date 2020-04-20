NORTH AMERICA VOLUMETRIC VIDEO MARKET 2020 REVENUE SIZING OUTLOOK APPEARS BRIGHT | FACEBOOK, GOOGLE, MICROSOFT, INTEL CORPORATION, REALVIEW IMAGING

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research report with titled “North America Automated Material Handling Market”. The report helps out the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets. North America Automated Material Handling Market report has used numerical and statistical data brought together to produce this report is mostly denoted with the 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and infographics which make this report more user-friendly. All the data and statistics encompassed in this North America Automated Material Handling business document are backed up by latest and proven tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

North America automated material handling market is projected to register a CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Industry Competitors: North America Automated Material Handling Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are GreyOrange pte ltd., GEEK+ INC., Scallog, Eiratech Robotics, Dematic, Witron, TGW Logistics Group, Knapp AG, Arcadis, Mecalux, S.A., Naumann/Hobbs Material Handling, Conveyco, Daifuku co., ltd., IAM Robotics, Material Handling Systems, Swisslog Holding Ltd., Schaefer Systems International, Amber Industries Limited, Advanced Automated Systems, Inc., Taylor Material Handling & Conveyor, l3 Technologies, Inc.

Recent Developments

In February 2019, Greyorange Pte Ltd the company announced that they have launched a modular sortation system which is used in modern distribution and logistics centres serving retail and courier and express companies. This will help them to grow globally in the market.

In September 2018, Dematic announced the release of a freezer-rated narrow aisle reach AGV, which is designed to operate autonomously in chilled and freezer environments; it can operate at temperatures down to -10°F as low as -20°F.

Key Segmentation: North America Automated Material Handling Market

Offering (System, Software, Services), System Type (Bulk Load Material Handling Systems, Unit Load Material Handling Systems), Function (Storage, Transportation), Industry (Automotive, Semiconductor and Electronics, Metals and Heavy machinery, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Retail, Construction, E-commerce, Chemicals, Paper, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of North America Automated Material Handling Market

North America Automated Material Handling Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

North America Automated Material Handling Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

North America Automated Material Handling Size (Value) Comparison by Region

North America Automated Material Handling Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

North America Automated Material Handling Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of North America Automated Material Handling

Global North America Automated Material Handling Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

