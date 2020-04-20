NORTH AMERICA DIGITAL SIGNAGE MARKET CONTINUED GROWTH 2020 | PHILIPS, LG DISPLAY, MICROSOFT, SAMSUNG, SONY CORPORATION, PANASONIC CORPORATION

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research report with titled “North America Digital Signage Market”. The report helps out the clients to tackle every strategic aspect including product development, product specification, exploring niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets. North America Digital Signage Market report has used numerical and statistical data brought together to produce this report is mostly denoted with the 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, graphs, tables and infographics which make this report more user-friendly. All the data and statistics encompassed in this North America Digital Signage business document are backed up by latest and proven tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

North America digital signage market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major Industry Competitors: North America Digital Signage Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Display Co., Ltd., Microsoft, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Omnivex Corporation, SHARP CORPORATION, NEC Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., Goodview, Scala Digital Signage, Winmate Inc., Keywest Technology, Inc., Cisco, BrightSign, LLC, Barco, ViewSonic Corporation, STRATACACHE, ADFLOW Networks and others.

Product Launch

In February 2019, BrightSign LLC has announced the partnership with Adomni for the Adomni Ad Marketplace which will allow the BrightSign media player owners to unlock new revenue streams by connecting their digital screens to the Adomni digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketplace.

In January 2019, BrightSign LLC has announced the launch of the Audio Authority which uses BrightSign SoC for enabling audio and video content distribution within the media hubs that will help in delivering a custom array of inputs and outputs designed to create unique and engaging customer experiences for each application.

In March 2017, Omnivex has announced the launch of the digital communications platform, Omnivex Ink which enables a quick and easy share secure, personalized and real-time information on any device with the employees and customers.

In January 2017, ViewSonic has announced the partnership with Enplug for the modern digital signage software to be installed in Smart Signage displays at the ISE 2017. This would upgrade the display product of the company and they can offer upgraded display solutions to the market.

Key Segmentation: North America Digital Signage Market

Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Product Type (Standalone, Video walls), Size (Below 32 Inches, 32 Inches to 52 Inches, Above 52 Inches), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), Vertical (Institutional, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructural, Others), Country ( U.S.A, Canada, Mexico)

