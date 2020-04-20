Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Future Insights : Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beijing Genomics Institute, Roche

NGS is a technology in which millions and billions of DNA strands can be sequenced through massive parallelization. This technique is also known as high throughput sequencing.

A Professional Survey done by RFM has formulated a report titled “Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market “, which instills a crisp idea of the influential aspects affecting the growth of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market . It gives the new entrants a clear idea of all the business strategies incorporated by the key players, which is helping them regulate their trade success. It serves a reliable business tool helping the reader to understand the global and domestic scope of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market .

A Sample of this Report is Available upon [email protected] https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-180363

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

• Illumina

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Pacific Biosciences of California

• Beijing Genomics Institute

• Qiagen

• Roche

• Agilent Technologies

• Perkinelmer

• Genomatix

• PierianDx

• Eurofins Scientific

• Gatc Biotech

• Oxford Nanopore Technologie

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• DNASTAR

• Biomatters

• Partek

• New England Biolabs

• Myriad Genetics

• Macrogen

• GATC Biotech

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• Consumables

• Platforms

• Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Academic & Government Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Biotechnology Companies

Request for Report Brochure for Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-180363

Table of Content:

1Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) by Countries

10Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Segment by Type

11Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Segment by Application

12Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15Appendix

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The impact of the driving factors is expected to overcome the effect of restraints. Moreover, the utilization of cloud computing in NGS for data management and untapped emerging economies are expected to provide new market opportunities to NGS manufacturers in the near future.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the next-generation sequencing market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Emerging markets, like China, India, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure, government funding for translational research, and rising partnerships & agreements among market players.

In addition, these countries have less-stringent regulations and data requirements as compared to developed nations; companies find regulatory policies in the Asia-Pacific region to be adaptive and business-friendly. Moreover, increasing competition in mature markets will intensify the focus on emerging markets.

The global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Inquiry Before Buying https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-180363

About Us:

Research For Markets indulge in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East And Africa.

Contact Info:

Name: Research For Markets

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +44 8000-4182-37