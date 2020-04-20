Network Analytics Market Top Leading Player , Opportunity , Size Estimates, Share, Forecast Period By 2025

Global Network Analytics Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence "Global Network Analytics Market" industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user.

The network analytics market was valued at USD 1803.52 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 5456.35 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 20.12% over the forecast period (2020Ê- 2025).

Network analytics is the application of big data principles and tools to the management and security of data networks. Organizations with very complex networks or high-level security requirements are most likely to adopt network analysis tools. Network analytics needs all the user-facing accoutrements of big data. These features include extensive dashboards, robust ad-hoc querying and reporting, as well as flexible and interactive visualization tools for exploring relationships, trends, and anomalous events.

Global Network Analytics Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies Accenture PLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Sandvine Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise SA, Tibco Software Inc.

Global Network Analytics Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Global Network Analytics Market on the basis of Types are:

Network Intelligence Solutions

Services

On the basis of Application , the Global Network Analytics Market is segmented into:

Cloud Service Providers

Communication Service Providers

Regional Analysis For Network Analytics Market:

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Research Methodology:

Network Analytics Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Network Analytics Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

