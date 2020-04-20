Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Global Size, Trends, & Forecast Analysis 2019-2025

Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Rising security concerns among the customers globally is the major growth factor of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Security market.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market is valued at USD 7.98 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 56.31 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 32.2% over the forecast period.

IoT security is security solution which helps to focus on protecting internet-enabled devices. (IoT) security encompassing the processes and technologies to protect the internet of things devices as well as the networks connected to each other on wireless network. Internet of things security is used in various applications like smart home, smart wearable devices, automotive digital technology, industrial internet, smart city, healthcare etc. In healthcare, IoT can allow patients to spend more time interacting with their doctors so that it can boost patient engagement and satisfaction.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market report is segmented on the basis of type, solution, service, end-user and regional & country level. Based on type, global internet of things (IoT) security market is classified as network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security and others. Based on solution, market is classified as identity access management, intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system, distributed denial of service protection and security analytics. Based on services, global internet of things (IoT) security market is classified as consulting, maintenance and training. Based on end user, market is classified as information technology (IT), telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), automotive and others.

The regions covered in this Internet of Things (IoT) Security market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Internet of Things (IoT) Security is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market report covers prominent players like PTC Inc., Symantec Corporation, Verizon Enterprises Solutions, Trustwave, Check Point Security Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Gemalto NV, AT&T Inc. and others.

Key Benefits for Market Report–

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Solution:

Identity Access Management

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

Distributed Denial of Service Protection

Security Analytics

Others

By Service:

Consulting

Maintenance

Training

By End-User:

Healthcare

Information Technology (IT)

Telecom

Banking

Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Automotive

Others

