Ink Resins Market: Know Fastest Growth Dynamics| SAMSUNG POLYMER, MHM Holding, Arakawa Chemical Industries

The latest release from Data Bridge Market Research highlights the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Ink Resins market. The study highlights influencing factors that are impacting or reinforcing market environment such as Government Policy, technological changes etc along with key market drivers. The research study forecast Revenue Opportunities and Sales Volume Area taken into consideration the primaries from industry experts and includes relevant data such as (revenue, market Size, growth rate, and product price) by important players such as Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., BASF SE, Resinall Corp, Ingevity, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., MHM Holding GmbH, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., KRATON CORPORATION, Arkema, Evonik Industries AG, Gellner Industrial LLC, Puyang Shenghong Chemical Co.Ltd, Merida Pigment Industry Co., Ltd., Advanced Micro Polymers Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Specialty Polymers, Inc., SAMSUNG POLYMER.

Global ink resins market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period of 2019 -2026.

This report focuses on the global Ink Resins status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ink Resins development in United States, Europe and China.

The Ink Resins report segment to provide a clear and precise view of the market statistics and market estimates. This Ink Resins report presents the crucial data to all the industry aspirants which will facilitate useful business decisions. It covers the manufactures profile based on scales, revenue and market share of each manufacturer, it also studies region wise market sales and growth. In addition, the market dynamics stating the opportunities, market risk, key driving forces are also studied in this Ink Resins report. The sales channels including direct and indirect marketing, traders, distributors and future trends are presented in this Ink Resins report.

Global Ink Resins Market Segmentation

By Resin: Acrylic, Polyurethane, Polyamide, Modified Rosin, Modified Cellulose, Hydrocarbon, Others

By Ink Technology: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, UV-Curable, Powder

By Application: Packaging, Printing & Publication

Furthermore the research is geographically segmented as : North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa

Product Launch:

In July 2017, Anhui Elite Industrial Co., ltd launched a new product named as VAH ELT-VAAL, which is a vinyl polymer resin. The product shows good fluidity and has lower viscosity. They are highly applicable in coating and paint industry. With this launch, the requirements of customers will be fulfilled.

In June 2016, Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. initiated the production of SunPine rosin. This new facility will provide high quality rosin to their customers and their co-owners.

