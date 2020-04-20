Human Microbiome Market 2020-2026 A Look On Current Trends And Future Aspect || Leading Players are Dohme Corp, Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics Inc, Synlogic, MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS
Global human microbiome market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 28.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rise in the advanced technology, increase in the aging population and rise in incidence of chronic diseases.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global human microbiome market are ENTEROME, Yakult, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Metabiomics Corporation, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Second Genome Inc., MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS LLC, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Osel, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Inc, Synlogic, MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC, 4D pharma plc, Metabogen AB, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Symberix, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc, and others.
While producing Human Microbiome global market research report, the data is collected from the diverse corners of the globe by an experienced team of language resources. This global market report gives CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2019-2026 for the market that helps in estimating investment and costing. Strategic aspects of the Healthcare industry such as product development and specification, technology, niche growth opportunities, application modelling, and new geographical markets can be tackled with the vast information and data included in this report. Complex market insights are made simpler and then embodied in the Human Microbiome report for the better understanding of end user.
Market Definition: Global Human Microbiome Market
Human tissues are covered with trillions of microorganisms including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, collectively known as human microbiota. All the genes present inside these microorganisms are known as microbiome. These human microbes are so much in abundance inside the human body such that contributes around 2-3 kg weight. Understanding of human microbiome is increasing due to technological advancement and analytical techniques.
Segmentation: Global Human Microbiome Market
Human Microbiome Market : By Product
- Probiotics
- Prebiotics
- Medical Foods
- Supplements
- Others
Human Microbiome Market : By Application
- Therapeutics
- Diagnostics
Human Microbiome Market : By Disease
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- Autoimmune Disorder
- Metabolic & Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Cancer
- Other Diseases
Human Microbiome Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Human Microbiome Market:
- In April 2018, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of Rebiotix Inc. The acquisition would help Ferring Pharmaceuticals in the ongoing microbiome research as well strengthen their innovative product pipeline.
- In January 2016, Enterome Bioscience SA and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd collaborated with a purpose to develop drug for therapeutics in gastrointestinal disorders by targeting microbiome as approach. The research and development would help in bringing new therapies to patients.
Human Microbiome Market : Competitive Analysis
Global human microbiome market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global human microbiome market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Human Microbiome Market : Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Features mentioned in the report
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Human Microbiome Market.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- In-depth market segmentation
- Competitive landscape of Human Microbiome Market
