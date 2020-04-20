Global Pipe Relining Market 2020: Improvements in Micro Grid and On-grid Power Distribution Infrastructure to Fuel Growth till 2025
In 2017, the global Pipe Relining market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Pipe Relining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pipe Relining development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Advanced Trenchless
Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR)
Roto-Rooter Group
SilverLining Holding
NU FLOW CORPORATE
Perma-Liner Industries
RPB
Pipe Restoration Solutions
Aegion Corporation
SPT Pipe
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cured-in-place
Pull-in-place
Pipe Bursting
Internal Pipe Coating
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Residential
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pipe Relining status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pipe Relining development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pipe Relining are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
