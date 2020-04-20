Global Personal Financial Services Market 2020: Size, Share, Application, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies Analysis and Forecasts To 2025
This report focuses on the global Personal Financial Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Financial Services development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Personal Financial Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2373752
The key players covered in this study
Mint
OfficeTime
LearnVest
Quicken
YNAB
WalletHub
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Spending Analysis
Expense Tracking
Money Management
Budgeting
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Individuals
Small Businesses
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Personal Financial Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Personal Financial Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal Financial Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-personal-financial-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Personal Financial Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Spending Analysis
1.4.3 Expense Tracking
1.4.4 Money Management
1.4.5 Budgeting
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Personal Financial Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Individuals
1.5.3 Small Businesses
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Personal Financial Services Market Size
2.2 Personal Financial Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Personal Financial Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Personal Financial Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Personal Financial Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Personal Financial Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Personal Financial Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Personal Financial Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Personal Financial Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Personal Financial Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Personal Financial Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Personal Financial Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Personal Financial Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players in China
7.3 China Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Personal Financial Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Personal Financial Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Personal Financial Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players in India
10.3 India Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Personal Financial Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Personal Financial Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Personal Financial Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Personal Financial Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Mint
12.1.1 Mint Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Personal Financial Services Introduction
12.1.4 Mint Revenue in Personal Financial Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Mint Recent Development
12.2 OfficeTime
12.2.1 OfficeTime Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Personal Financial Services Introduction
12.2.4 OfficeTime Revenue in Personal Financial Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 OfficeTime Recent Development
12.3 LearnVest
12.3.1 LearnVest Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Personal Financial Services Introduction
12.3.4 LearnVest Revenue in Personal Financial Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 LearnVest Recent Development
12.4 Quicken
12.4.1 Quicken Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Personal Financial Services Introduction
12.4.4 Quicken Revenue in Personal Financial Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Quicken Recent Development
12.5 YNAB
12.5.1 YNAB Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Personal Financial Services Introduction
12.5.4 YNAB Revenue in Personal Financial Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 YNAB Recent Development
12.6 WalletHub
12.6.1 WalletHub Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Personal Financial Services Introduction
12.6.4 WalletHub Revenue in Personal Financial Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 WalletHub Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2373752
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Latest posts by anita (see all)
- Global Construction Bid Management Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025 - April 20, 2020
- Global Personal Financial Services Market 2020: Size, Share, Application, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies Analysis and Forecasts To 2025 - April 20, 2020
- Child Care Software Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025 - April 20, 2020