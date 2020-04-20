Global Personal/ Consumer Electronics Market 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2025
In 2017, the global Personal/Consumer Electronics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Personal/Consumer Electronics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal/Consumer Electronics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
AB Electrolux
Bose
Canon
Dell
General Electric
Haier
HP
Huawei
LG
Nikon
Philips
Samsung
Sennheiser
Sonos
Sony
Xiaomi
ZTE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Television Sets
Video Players
Recorders
Videocams
Audio Equipment
Mobile Telephones
Computers
Portable Devices
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Professional
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Personal/Consumer Electronics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Personal/Consumer Electronics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal/Consumer Electronics are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Television Sets
1.4.3 Video Players
1.4.4 Recorders
1.4.5 Videocams
1.4.6 Audio Equipment
1.4.7 Mobile Telephones
1.4.8 Computers
1.4.9 Portable Devices
1.4.10 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Personal
1.5.3 Professional
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size
2.2 Personal/Consumer Electronics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Personal/Consumer Electronics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Personal/Consumer Electronics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Personal/Consumer Electronics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Personal/Consumer Electronics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Personal/Consumer Electronics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Personal/Consumer Electronics Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Personal/Consumer Electronics Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Personal/Consumer Electronics Key Players in China
7.3 China Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type
7.4 China Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Personal/Consumer Electronics Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Personal/Consumer Electronics Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Personal/Consumer Electronics Key Players in India
10.3 India Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type
10.4 India Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Personal/Consumer Electronics Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Personal/Consumer Electronics Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Apple
12.1.1 Apple Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Personal/Consumer Electronics Introduction
12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Personal/Consumer Electronics Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Apple Recent Development
12.2 AB Electrolux
12.2.1 AB Electrolux Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Personal/Consumer Electronics Introduction
12.2.4 AB Electrolux Revenue in Personal/Consumer Electronics Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AB Electrolux Recent Development
12.3 Bose
12.3.1 Bose Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Personal/Consumer Electronics Introduction
12.3.4 Bose Revenue in Personal/Consumer Electronics Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Bose Recent Development
12.4 Canon
12.4.1 Canon Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Personal/Consumer Electronics Introduction
12.4.4 Canon Revenue in Personal/Consumer Electronics Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Canon Recent Development
12.5 Dell
12.5.1 Dell Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Personal/Consumer Electronics Introduction
12.5.4 Dell Revenue in Personal/Consumer Electronics Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Dell Recent Development
12.6 General Electric
12.6.1 General Electric Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Personal/Consumer Electronics Introduction
12.6.4 General Electric Revenue in Personal/Consumer Electronics Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.7 Haier
12.7.1 Haier Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Personal/Consumer Electronics Introduction
12.7.4 Haier Revenue in Personal/Consumer Electronics Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Haier Recent Development
12.8 HP
12.8.1 HP Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Personal/Consumer Electronics Introduction
12.8.4 HP Revenue in Personal/Consumer Electronics Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 HP Recent Development
12.9 Huawei
12.9.1 Huawei Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Personal/Consumer Electronics Introduction
12.9.4 Huawei Revenue in Personal/Consumer Electronics Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.10 LG
12.10.1 LG Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Personal/Consumer Electronics Introduction
12.10.4 LG Revenue in Personal/Consumer Electronics Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 LG Recent Development
12.11 Nikon
12.12 Philips
12.13 Samsung
12.14 Sennheiser
12.15 Sonos
12.16 Sony
12.17 Xiaomi
12.18 ZTE
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
