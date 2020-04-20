Global IoT Gateway Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
This report focuses on the global IoT Gateway status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Gateway development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global IoT Gateway market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Intel Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
NXP Semiconductors
Super Micro Computer
ARM Holdings
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wired
Wireless
Market segment by Application, split into
Wearable Devices
Healthcare
Automotive & Transportation
Building Automation
Industrial
Consumer Electronics
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IoT Gateway are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IoT Gateway Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Wired
1.4.3 Wireless
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IoT Gateway Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Wearable Devices
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Automotive & Transportation
1.5.5 Building Automation
1.5.6 Industrial
1.5.7 Consumer Electronics
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 IoT Gateway Market Size
2.2 IoT Gateway Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IoT Gateway Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 IoT Gateway Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 IoT Gateway Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global IoT Gateway Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global IoT Gateway Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global IoT Gateway Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 IoT Gateway Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players IoT Gateway Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into IoT Gateway Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global IoT Gateway Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global IoT Gateway Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States IoT Gateway Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 IoT Gateway Key Players in United States
5.3 United States IoT Gateway Market Size by Type
5.4 United States IoT Gateway Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe IoT Gateway Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 IoT Gateway Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe IoT Gateway Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe IoT Gateway Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China IoT Gateway Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 IoT Gateway Key Players in China
7.3 China IoT Gateway Market Size by Type
7.4 China IoT Gateway Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan IoT Gateway Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 IoT Gateway Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan IoT Gateway Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan IoT Gateway Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia IoT Gateway Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 IoT Gateway Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia IoT Gateway Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia IoT Gateway Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India IoT Gateway Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 IoT Gateway Key Players in India
10.3 India IoT Gateway Market Size by Type
10.4 India IoT Gateway Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America IoT Gateway Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 IoT Gateway Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America IoT Gateway Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America IoT Gateway Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Intel Corporation
12.1.1 Intel Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 IoT Gateway Introduction
12.1.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in IoT Gateway Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.2.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IoT Gateway Introduction
12.2.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Revenue in IoT Gateway Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Development
12.3 NXP Semiconductors
12.3.1 NXP Semiconductors Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IoT Gateway Introduction
12.3.4 NXP Semiconductors Revenue in IoT Gateway Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development
12.4 Super Micro Computer
12.4.1 Super Micro Computer Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IoT Gateway Introduction
12.4.4 Super Micro Computer Revenue in IoT Gateway Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Super Micro Computer Recent Development
12.5 ARM Holdings
12.5.1 ARM Holdings Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 IoT Gateway Introduction
12.5.4 ARM Holdings Revenue in IoT Gateway Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 ARM Holdings Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
