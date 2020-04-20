Global image recognition market 2020 To Develop New Growth Story: Emerging Segments is the Key | NEC Corporation, Google., LTUTech, Catchoom, Honeywell International, Hitachi, Wikitude

This image recognition market research report provides a detailed synopsis on the study for market and how it is impacting the ICT industry. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business. Moreover, the trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics are also recognized and then accordingly strategies about marketing, promotion and sales are interpreted for an extreme success. Businesses can thrive in this swiftly changing marketplace by adopting this image recognition market research report.

Analysis of market drivers and restraints, major market players involved in the ICT industry, market segmentation, and competitive analysis of the key players are covered in this image recognition report.

Global image recognition market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 22.25% in the forecast period. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing demand of image recognition technologies and applications in gaming consoles and mobile computing devices.

If you are involved in the Image Recognition industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Technology (Code Recognition, Digital Inage processing, Facial recognition, Object Recognition, Pattern recognition, Optical Character Recognition), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Scanning & Imaging, Security & Surveillance, Image Search, Augmented reality, Marketing & Advertising), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Industry (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Education, Gaming), Geography

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing adoption of image recognition applications, which is fueling the growth of the market

Increasing demand for security applications and products enabled with the image recognition function, is boosting the market growth

Surging uses of high bandwidth data services, had increased the market size of image recognition

Growing use of artificial intelligence by the companies globally, is driving the growth of the market

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

Gap Analysis by Region. Country Level Break-up will help you dig out Trends and opportunity lying in specific area of your business interest.

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players. [Some of the players covered in the study are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NEC Corporation, Google., LTUTech, Catchoom, Honeywell International Inc, Hitachi, Ltd., Wikitude and others]

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Patent Analysis** No of patents / Trademark filed in recent years.

Competitive Landscape: Company profile for listed players with SWOT Analysis, Business Overview, Product/Services Specification, Business Headquarter, Downstream Buyers and Upstream Suppliers.

May vary depending upon availability and feasibility of data with respect to Industry targeted

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Business Strategies

Key strategies in the Global Image Recognition Market that includes product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, etc discussed in this report. The potential of this enterprise section has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with main market challenges.

Key Market Competitors: Image Recognition Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global image recognition market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NEC Corporation, Google., LTUTech, Catchoom, Honeywell International Inc, Hitachi, Ltd., Wikitude GmbH, Slyce, Attrasoft, Inc., JASTEC Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Facebook, Twitter, IDEMIA, Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Aware, Inc., Daon, Neurotechnology, Herta Security, KeyLemon Ind. among others.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, First Insight Inc., announced New insight customer experience platform which is fast and combines enhanced customer insights with the product level analytics which increases the efficiency and productivity of the user and can enhance the overall customer experience.

In January 2017, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and ODG announced the first augmented reality smart glasses with new snapdragon 835 processor enabled which uniquely delivers power efficiency and performance required for the compact AR/VR smart glasses.

In October 2016, NEC Corporation announced the global launch of their NeoFace image data mining that utilizes artificial intelligence to accurately search the video footages for the required individual. The software can be utilized for various applications like criminal investigation, searching lost child and proving improved customer service.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Image Recognition Market

Image Recognition Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Image Recognition Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Image Recognition Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Image Recognition Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Image Recognition Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Image Recognition

Global Image Recognition Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

To comprehend Global Image Recognition market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Image Recognition market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

