Global Financial Analytics Market – To an Estimated Value of USD 15.68 Billion

Global Financial Analytics Market By Type (DBMS; Analysis & Reporting; Data Integration Tools; Others); Component (Solutions; Services); Application (Wealth Management; Governance, Risk & Compliance Management; Financial Forecasting & Budgeting; Customer Management; Transaction Monitoring; Claim Management; Fraud Detection & Prevention; Stock Management; Others); Deployment Model (On-Premise; Cloud); Organization Size (Large Enterprises; SMEs); Industrial Vertical (BFSI; Manufacturing & Automotive; Retail & E-Commerce; Telecommunications & IT; Transportation & Logistics; Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals; Energy & Utilities; Government; Others); Geography (North America; South America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the financial analytics market are Oracle; IBM Corporation; Google; Domo, Inc.; Fair Isaac Corporation; Birst, Inc.; SAP SE; TIBCO Software Inc.; SAS Institute Inc.; GoodData Corporation; Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.; Teradata; ALTERYX, INC.; QlikTech International AB; Information Builders; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited; Rosslyn Analytics; Microsoft; HARMAN International and TABLEAU SOFTWARE.

FREE | Get a Copy of Sample Report Now! @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-financial-analytics-market&kp

Market Analysis: Global Financial Analytics Market

Global Financial Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.09% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased levels of transformations for AI which has resulted in higher demand for analytical systems from various end-users.

Market Definition: Global Financial Analytics Market

Financial analytics is a technology which provides various analytical systems and software services to organisations, analysing, management and insights into their financial and operational data. This technology helps in the overhaul of operations by providing valuable insights and suggestions which help in driving the growth of an organization.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for data-evident and predictive analytics systems in the financial industries which is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market

Growth in adoption of these services due to the need for reduced workload and planning of budgets; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Increased levels of regulations and standardizations posed by the authorities regarding the financial transactions and the market; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding privacy of data and cyberattacks with these systems is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

Get Customization Before Buying @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-financial-analytics-market&kp

Segmentation: Global Financial Analytics Market

By Type Database Management Systems (DBMS) Analysis & Reporting Data Integration Tools Others

By Component Solutions Financial Function Analytics Financial Market Analytics Services Managed Services Professional Services Support & Maintenance Deployment & Integration Consulting

By Application Wealth Management Capital Management Asset Liability Management Investment Management Others Governance, Risk & Compliance Management Credit & Market Risk Management Governance & Compliance Management Financial Forecasting & Budgeting Cash Flow Analytics Revenue Prediction Customer Management Customer Experience Analytics Customer Profitability Analytics Transaction Monitoring Claim Management Insurance Management Fraud Detection & Prevention Stock Management Debt Management Equity Management Others

By Deployment Model On-Premise Cloud

By Organization Size Large Enterprises Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industrial Vertical Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Manufacturing & Automotive Retail & E-Commerce Telecommunications & IT Transportation & Logistics Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Energy & Utilities Government Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Oracle announced that they had collaborated with Blue Prism to develop a new integration system which will reportedly help in automation of agreement with various compliances, provide solutions and report any financial crimes. This system will significantly expand the capabilities of detection and investigation of any suspicious activities in any financial organizations.

In January 2019, SAP SE announced the launch of their new financial product termed as “S/4HANA”, a subledger which provides a centralised system for management of data from financial and operational businesses in organizations, resulting in enhanced efficiency and accounting systems with higher transparency.

Competitive Analysis

Global financial analytics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of financial analytics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Buy Now For Early Buyers Discount @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-financial-analytics-market&kp

Research Methodology: Global Financial Analytics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]