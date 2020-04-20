Global Field Service Management Software Market 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2025

In 2017, the global Field Service Management Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Astea International

ClickSoftware

IFS

ServiceMax (GE Digital)

OverIT

Praxedo

CORESYSTEMS

FieldAware

Infor

Accruent

Comarch

Key2Act (formerly WennSoft)

Microsoft

MSI Data

ServiceTrade

Retriever Communications

ServicePower

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Telecom and IT

Construction and Real Estate

Transportation and Logistics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Field Service Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Field Service Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Field Service Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Field Service Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Field Service Management Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Energy and Utilities

1.5.5 Telecom and IT

1.5.6 Construction and Real Estate

1.5.7 Transportation and Logistics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Field Service Management Software Market Size

2.2 Field Service Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Field Service Management Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Field Service Management Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Field Service Management Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Field Service Management Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Field Service Management Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Field Service Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Field Service Management Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Field Service Management Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Field Service Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Field Service Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Field Service Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Field Service Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Field Service Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Field Service Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Field Service Management Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Field Service Management Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Field Service Management Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Field Service Management Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.1.1 Oracle Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.2 Astea International

12.2.1 Astea International Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction

12.2.4 Astea International Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Astea International Recent Development

12.3 ClickSoftware

12.3.1 ClickSoftware Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction

12.3.4 ClickSoftware Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 ClickSoftware Recent Development

12.4 IFS

12.4.1 IFS Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction

12.4.4 IFS Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 IFS Recent Development

12.5 ServiceMax (GE Digital)

12.5.1 ServiceMax (GE Digital) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction

12.5.4 ServiceMax (GE Digital) Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 ServiceMax (GE Digital) Recent Development

12.6 OverIT

12.6.1 OverIT Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction

12.6.4 OverIT Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 OverIT Recent Development

12.7 Praxedo

12.7.1 Praxedo Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction

12.7.4 Praxedo Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Praxedo Recent Development

12.8 CORESYSTEMS

12.8.1 CORESYSTEMS Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction

12.8.4 CORESYSTEMS Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 CORESYSTEMS Recent Development

12.9 FieldAware

12.9.1 FieldAware Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction

12.9.4 FieldAware Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 FieldAware Recent Development

12.10 Infor

12.10.1 Infor Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Field Service Management Software Introduction

12.10.4 Infor Revenue in Field Service Management Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Infor Recent Development

12.11 Accruent

12.12 Comarch

12.13 Key2Act (formerly WennSoft)

12.14 Microsoft

12.15 MSI Data

12.16 ServiceTrade

12.17 Retriever Communications

12.18 ServicePower

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

