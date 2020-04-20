Global Digital Payment Market | To Value from Usd 38.14 Billion

Global Digital Payment Market By Type (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecom & Information Technology, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Digital Payment Market

Global Digital Payment Market is driven by rapid increase in number of smart phones, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 38.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 146.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Digital Payment Market

Digital payment can be defined as the payment which is being done through digital modes. It is also called electronic payment where payer or sender of money as well as payee or receiving person both uses digital modes to transfer or receive the money. Digital payment provides flexibility & convenience to the individual to make the payment anytime & anywhere.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Digital Payment Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in digital payment market are Google, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Mastercard, Visa, First Data Corporation, PayPal, Worldpay, LLC, Wirecard AG, Fiserv, Inc., Chetu Inc., Total System Services, Inc., Novatti Group Limited, ACI Worldwide, Inc, Global Payments Inc., BlueSnap Inc, Paysafe Holdings UK Limited and Worldline.

Market Drivers:

Rapid increase in number of smartphones globally which generates the demand for doing transaction with flexibility & feasibility.

Increasing need of improving customer experience at point of sale so that there can be ease of transaction.

Market Restraints:

There is always a concern for the security of the data for transactions, as chances of data theft are always there

Lack of standardization while cross border payments as there are very few channels for doing such transactions.

Segmentation: Global Digital Payment Market

By Type Solutions Payment Gateway Solutions Payment Processing Solutions Payment Wallet Solutions Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions Point of Sale Solutions (POS) Services Professional Services Consulting Services System Integration and Deployment Services Support and Maintenance Services Managed Services

By Deployment Mode On-Premises Cloud

By Organization Size SMEs Large Enterprises

By Vertical Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Telecom & Information Technology (IT) Retail & E-Commerce Healthcare Media & Entertainment Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, fully digital payment product by Wirecard has been launched to boost online sales in South Africa. This will result in strong online order to increase the overall revenue of the country.

In July 2018, SoftBank of Japan partners with Paytm to launch the online digital payment service in Japan which will diversify the company’s payment platform.

Competitive Analysis: Global Digital Payment Market

Global digital payment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital payment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Digital Payment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

