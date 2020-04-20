Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Delivery Takeaway Food market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Delivery Hero

Domino’s Pizza

Just Eat

Takeaway.com

Delivery.com

Foodler

GrubHub

OLO

Seamless

Yemeksepeti

Uber Eats

Amazon Eats

eleme

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pizza Delivery

Chinese Takeaway

Indian Takeaway

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Household

Office

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Delivery Takeaway Food status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Delivery Takeaway Food development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Delivery Takeaway Food are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Pizza Delivery

1.4.3 Chinese Takeaway

1.4.4 Indian Takeaway

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Office

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size

2.2 Delivery Takeaway Food Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Delivery Takeaway Food Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Delivery Takeaway Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Delivery Takeaway Food Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Delivery Takeaway Food Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Delivery Takeaway Food Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Delivery Takeaway Food Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Delivery Takeaway Food Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Delivery Takeaway Food Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Delivery Takeaway Food Key Players in China

7.3 China Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Type

7.4 China Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Delivery Takeaway Food Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Delivery Takeaway Food Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Delivery Takeaway Food Key Players in India

10.3 India Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Type

10.4 India Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Delivery Takeaway Food Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Delivery Hero

12.1.1 Delivery Hero Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Delivery Takeaway Food Introduction

12.1.4 Delivery Hero Revenue in Delivery Takeaway Food Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Delivery Hero Recent Development

12.2 Domino’s Pizza

12.2.1 Domino’s Pizza Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Delivery Takeaway Food Introduction

12.2.4 Domino’s Pizza Revenue in Delivery Takeaway Food Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Domino’s Pizza Recent Development

12.3 Just Eat

12.3.1 Just Eat Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Delivery Takeaway Food Introduction

12.3.4 Just Eat Revenue in Delivery Takeaway Food Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Just Eat Recent Development

12.4 Takeaway.com

12.4.1 Takeaway.com Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Delivery Takeaway Food Introduction

12.4.4 Takeaway.com Revenue in Delivery Takeaway Food Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Takeaway.com Recent Development

12.5 Delivery.com

12.5.1 Delivery.com Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Delivery Takeaway Food Introduction

12.5.4 Delivery.com Revenue in Delivery Takeaway Food Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Delivery.com Recent Development

12.6 Foodler

12.6.1 Foodler Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Delivery Takeaway Food Introduction

12.6.4 Foodler Revenue in Delivery Takeaway Food Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Foodler Recent Development

12.7 GrubHub

12.7.1 GrubHub Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Delivery Takeaway Food Introduction

12.7.4 GrubHub Revenue in Delivery Takeaway Food Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 GrubHub Recent Development

12.8 OLO

12.8.1 OLO Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Delivery Takeaway Food Introduction

12.8.4 OLO Revenue in Delivery Takeaway Food Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 OLO Recent Development

12.9 Seamless

12.9.1 Seamless Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Delivery Takeaway Food Introduction

12.9.4 Seamless Revenue in Delivery Takeaway Food Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Seamless Recent Development

12.10 Yemeksepeti

12.10.1 Yemeksepeti Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Delivery Takeaway Food Introduction

12.10.4 Yemeksepeti Revenue in Delivery Takeaway Food Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Yemeksepeti Recent Development

12.11 Uber Eats

12.12 Amazon Eats

12.13 eleme

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

