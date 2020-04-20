Global Data Center UPS Market High Revenue Opportunities || Vertiv Group Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Power Innovations International, Inc., Socomec, Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd.
A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Data Center Ups Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. In this market research report, industry trends are plotted on macro level which helps clients and the businesses comprehend market place and possible future issues. In the data center UPS market report, market drivers and market restraints are studied carefully along with the analysis of the market structure. In no doubt, businesses are significantly relying on the different segments covered in the market research report hence this data center UPS report presents them with the better insights to drive the business into right direction. The report also offers a great inspiration to seek new business ventures and evolve better. Some of the major players operating global Data Center Ups market are ABB; Schneider Electric; Eaton; Vertiv Group Corp; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Power Innovations International, Inc.; Socomec; Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd.; BENNING Elektrotechnik und Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG; Piller; RPS Spa; Toshiba International Corporation; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; AMETEK.Inc.; Borri S.p.A; Controlled Power Company; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.; Kohler Uninterruptible Power Limited; Legrand; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.; Tripp Lite; VYCON; ZincFive, Inc.; Power Innovations International, Inc. and HBL Power Systems Ltd. among others.
Global data center UPS market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.56% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the volume of data centers globally. Data center UPS (Uninterruptible Power Systems) are the backup power units of a data center, helping regulate the power supply in cases of power outage or fluctuations which reduces the risk of any data loss or component damage. These systems come in use whenever the power system detects any power loss/outage helping provide a consistent supply of energy until the primary energy comes back on.
Global Data Center Ups Research Methodology
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Data Center Ups Industry
Market Drivers:
- Rising utilization of digital services and the prevalence of digital age is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Growth in utilization of cloud computing services globally is also expected to fuel the growth of the market
- Presence of concerns regarding the loss of data in case of power outage acts as a market driver
- Growth of various end-use organizations resulting in greater data generation and specialised IT solutions can also boost this market growth
Market Restraints:
- Overall slow economic growth of the semiconductor market; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Increasing costs associated with the raw materials utilized in the production of these systems is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Lack of skilled professionals/human labour required for the optimal production of these systems; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
By Type
- Standby
- Line Interactive
- Double Conversion on Line
- Others
By Component
- Solution
- Service
- Managed
- Professional
By System Type
- VRLA UPS
- Flywheel UPS
- Lithium-Ion UPS
By System Capacity
- Less Than or Equal To 500kVA
- 500kVA-1000kVA
- More Than 1000kVA
By Data Center Size
- Small
- Medium
- Large
By Tier Standard
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
By Application
- Cloud Storage
- Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System
- Data Warehouse
- File Servers
- Application Servers
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Systems
By End-Use Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
- Manufacturing
- Information Technology (IT)
- Energy
- Healthcare
- Government
- Entertainment & Media
- Others
Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America
Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: ABB; Schneider Electric; Eaton; Vertiv Group Corp; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Power Innovations International, Inc.; Socomec; Gamatronic Electronic Industries Ltd.; BENNING Elektrotechnik und Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG; Piller; RPS Spa; Toshiba International Corporation; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; AMETEK.Inc.; Borri S.p.A; Controlled Power Company; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.; Kohler Uninterruptible Power Limited; Legrand; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.; Tripp Lite; VYCON; ZincFive, Inc.; Power Innovations International, Inc. and HBL Power Systems Ltd. among others.
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Data Center Ups Market Landscape
- Market Ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Market Segmentation Analysis
Part 05: Market Sizing
- Market Definition
- Market Sizing 2020
- Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 06: Customer Landscape
Part 07: Data Center Ups Market Regional Landscape
- Geographical Segmentation
- Regional Comparison
- Americas – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- EMEA – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
- APAC – Market Size And Forecast 2020-2027
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
Part 10: Data Center Ups Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape Disruption
- Vendors Covered
- Vendor Classification
- Market Positioning Of Vendors
