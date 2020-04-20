Global Construction Bid Management Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025
This report focuses on the global Construction Bid Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Construction Bid Management development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Construction Bid Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Sage
RedTeam
SmartBid
iSqFt
Pantera Global Technology
Bidtracer
InEight
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud, SaaS, Web
Installed – Mac
Installed – Windows
Market segment by Application, split into
SMEs
Large Organization
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Construction Bid Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Construction Bid Management development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Construction Bid Management are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Construction Bid Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud, SaaS, Web
1.4.3 Installed – Mac
1.4.4 Installed – Windows
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Construction Bid Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 SMEs
1.5.3 Large Organization
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Construction Bid Management Market Size
2.2 Construction Bid Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Construction Bid Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Construction Bid Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Construction Bid Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Construction Bid Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Construction Bid Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Construction Bid Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Construction Bid Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Construction Bid Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Construction Bid Management Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Construction Bid Management Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Construction Bid Management Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players in China
7.3 China Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type
7.4 China Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Construction Bid Management Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Construction Bid Management Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Construction Bid Management Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players in India
10.3 India Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type
10.4 India Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Construction Bid Management Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Construction Bid Management Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Construction Bid Management Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Construction Bid Management Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Sage
12.1.1 Sage Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Construction Bid Management Introduction
12.1.4 Sage Revenue in Construction Bid Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Sage Recent Development
12.2 RedTeam
12.2.1 RedTeam Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Construction Bid Management Introduction
12.2.4 RedTeam Revenue in Construction Bid Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 RedTeam Recent Development
12.3 SmartBid
12.3.1 SmartBid Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Construction Bid Management Introduction
12.3.4 SmartBid Revenue in Construction Bid Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SmartBid Recent Development
12.4 iSqFt
12.4.1 iSqFt Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Construction Bid Management Introduction
12.4.4 iSqFt Revenue in Construction Bid Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 iSqFt Recent Development
12.5 Pantera Global Technology
12.5.1 Pantera Global Technology Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Construction Bid Management Introduction
12.5.4 Pantera Global Technology Revenue in Construction Bid Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Pantera Global Technology Recent Development
12.6 Bidtracer
12.6.1 Bidtracer Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Construction Bid Management Introduction
12.6.4 Bidtracer Revenue in Construction Bid Management Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Bidtracer Recent Development
12.7 InEight
12.7.1 InEight Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Construction Bid Management Introduction
12.7.4 InEight Revenue in Construction Bid Management Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 InEight Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
