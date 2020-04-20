Global CNC Machining Centres Market Research Report 2020: Business Overview, Geographical Outlook, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global CNC Machining Centres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
In 2017, the global CNC Machining Centres market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Haas Automation
Hurco
Makino
Okuma
SMTCL Americas
Yamazaki Mazak
CMS North America
Jyoti CNC Automation
KRUDO Industrial
Komatsu NTC
Mitsubishi Electric
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Single Table Machining Center
Double Table Machining Center
Multi – table Machining Center
Market segment by Application, split into
Electronics
Automobiles
Industry
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global CNC Machining Centres status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the CNC Machining Centres development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CNC Machining Centres are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global CNC Machining Centres Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Single Table Machining Center
1.4.3 Double Table Machining Center
1.4.4 Multi – table Machining Center
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global CNC Machining Centres Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Electronics
1.5.3 Automobiles
1.5.4 Industry
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 CNC Machining Centres Market Size
2.2 CNC Machining Centres Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 CNC Machining Centres Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global CNC Machining Centres Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global CNC Machining Centres Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global CNC Machining Centres Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players CNC Machining Centres Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into CNC Machining Centres Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States CNC Machining Centres Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players in United States
5.3 United States CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type
5.4 United States CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe CNC Machining Centres Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China CNC Machining Centres Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players in China
7.3 China CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type
7.4 China CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan CNC Machining Centres Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia CNC Machining Centres Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India CNC Machining Centres Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players in India
10.3 India CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type
10.4 India CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America CNC Machining Centres Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 CNC Machining Centres Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America CNC Machining Centres Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Haas Automation
12.1.1 Haas Automation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction
12.1.4 Haas Automation Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Haas Automation Recent Development
12.2 Hurco
12.2.1 Hurco Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction
12.2.4 Hurco Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Hurco Recent Development
12.3 Makino
12.3.1 Makino Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction
12.3.4 Makino Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Makino Recent Development
12.4 Okuma
12.4.1 Okuma Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction
12.4.4 Okuma Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Okuma Recent Development
12.5 SMTCL Americas
12.5.1 SMTCL Americas Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction
12.5.4 SMTCL Americas Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SMTCL Americas Recent Development
12.6 Yamazaki Mazak
12.6.1 Yamazaki Mazak Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction
12.6.4 Yamazaki Mazak Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Yamazaki Mazak Recent Development
12.7 CMS North America
12.7.1 CMS North America Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction
12.7.4 CMS North America Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 CMS North America Recent Development
12.8 Jyoti CNC Automation
12.8.1 Jyoti CNC Automation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction
12.8.4 Jyoti CNC Automation Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Jyoti CNC Automation Recent Development
12.9 KRUDO Industrial
12.9.1 KRUDO Industrial Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction
12.9.4 KRUDO Industrial Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 KRUDO Industrial Recent Development
12.10 Komatsu NTC
12.10.1 Komatsu NTC Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 CNC Machining Centres Introduction
12.10.4 Komatsu NTC Revenue in CNC Machining Centres Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Komatsu NTC Recent Development
12.11 Mitsubishi Electric
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
