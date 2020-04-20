Global Artificial Intelligence Market | Key Players Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc.,

Global Artificial Intelligence Market, By Offering (Hardware, Software and Services), By Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and others), By Type (Artificial Neural Network, Digital Assistance System and others), By Application (Deep Learning, Smart Robots and others), By End-User Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing and others) and By Geographical Segments- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key Players: Global Artificial Intelligence Market

The renowned players in artificial intelligence market are Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, General Vision, Enlitic, Inc., Next IT Corporation, iCarbonX, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Facebook Inc., Siemens, General Electric, Micron Technology, Samsung, Xillinx, Iteris, Atomwise, Inc., Lifegraph, Sense.ly, Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc., Baidu, Inc., H2O ai, Enlitic, Inc. and Raven Industries.

Market Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence Market

ccounted for USD 16.14 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.3% the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2018, the base year of calculation is 2019 and the forecast period is 2020 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Artificial Intelligence Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a creation of wise and smart machines that work, respond and react like people. It is utilized to enhance the proficiency of day by day undertakings. Advancing innovation, selection of robots and drones, driverless tractors, crop health checking, and automated water system framework are a part of the applications that credited to the high development of the global artificial intelligence in agriculture AIA showcase. Highly proficient yield examination is offered by drones and software programming advancements, for example, radars and GPS framework, empower to reduce weight on existing stressed workforce. In addition, remote detecting systems are also used to view the quality and yield creating capacity of a farming area.

The artificial intelligence field holds secure development prospects, inferable from which, the key players are concentrating on building up an incorporated arrangement including equipment and programming. Moreover, to grow their client achieve, a few merchants have teamed up with wholesalers and end clients for item appropriation. The expanding conspicuousness of parallel preparing applications is prompting expanded selection of the innovation in logical teaches, for example, counterfeit consciousness and information science. Associations are using counterfeit measures to extricate significant insights of information for giving creative items and enhancing client encounter; in this manner, expanding income openings. As per Salesforce, by 2020, 57% of business buyers will depend on companies to know what they need before they ask for anything. This means having solid prediction capabilities with respective AI will be the key to keeping the customers.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High Information and data storage capacity

High computing power and parallel processing capabilities.

Increasing number of AI applications and adoption of these applications in various segments.

Lack of people power

Data inefficiency in building proper AI algorithms.

Market Segmentation: Global Artificial Intelligence Market

The global artificial intelligence market is based on offering, technology, type, application, end-user industry, and geographical segments. Based on offering, the global artificial intelligence market can be segmented into hardware, software and services. Based on technology, the global artificial intelligence market can be segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, and computer vision.



Based on type, the global artificial intelligence market can be segmented into artificial neural network, digital assistance system, embedded system, expert system and automated robotic system. Based on application, the global artificial intelligence market can be segmented into deep learning, smart robots, image recognition, digital personal assistant, querying method, language processing, gesture control, video analysis, speech recognition, context aware processing, and cyber security. Based on end-user industry, the global artificial intelligence market can be segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, agriculture, retail, security, human resources, marketing, law and fintech.

Based on geography, the global artificial intelligence market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence Market

The global artificial intelligence market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Artificial Intelligence Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

