Frozen Potatoes Market Demand, Size, Growth 2019 To 2025

The global frozen potato market in the world has been expected to see a good amount of growth in the next few years. Potato is one of the major staple foods and has been ranked as fourth in terms of production. Potato is consumed usually in the form of fresh potatoes or the processed ones at a residential and commercial scale.

Frozen potatoes have been among the biggest types of processed potatoes which are consumed and this is due to the convenience they offer in terms of preparation time and the flexibility they offer. They have a long shelf life and the vitamins are preserved in them too along with other nutrients. The frozen potatoes as well as the different products have been obtained via the processing of the fresh potatoes by the use of a lot of advanced machines and at a temperature which is extremely low. They are also available in different forms in markets like hash brown, French fries, shapes and mashed potatoes and also in the form of topped or stuffed potatoes and other forms. The products are consumed either through the QSRs which is the quick service restaurant or in the retail stores by customers at their home.

The global frozen potatoes market has been segmented in the form of end user, product and then region. On the basis of products, they have been divided into hash brown, French fries, shapes, sweat potatoes, mashed potatoes, twice baked and more. On the basis of region, the global frozen potatoes market has been analyzed all over in the form of Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific as well as LAMEA. North America has been leading the global frozen potatoes market.

Key Players in the Frozen Potato Market Report

The major players in the global frozen potatoes market are Potatoo Industry, Agrafrost, GmbH, Agristo NV, Bart’s, Farm Fries, Mccain Foods and others.

Key Market Segments:

By Product

French Fries

Hash Brown

Shapes

Mashed

Sweet Potatoes/Yam

Battered/Cooked

Twice Baked

Topped/Stuffed

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Lifestyle Changes To Drive Growth In The Global Frozen Potatoes Market

The changes which are going on in the worldwide lifestyle have been creating many opportunities for growth in the markets across the verticals. The increase in the workforce of women in addition to the resultant constraints with regard to time and the socializing culture have been offering a lot of growth opportunities for the market. Further, the dependence of the people who are young and living alone or in nuclear families on the processed foods is a major reason for the expansion of the global frozen potatoes market as these avenues were not present earlier.

The acceptance of the Western culture and rising demand for the food which is freshly prepared has been major reason behind growth of the convenience food that supports the market of frozen potatoes indirectly. In terms of product ,the segment of French fries has been the biggest contributor to the global frozen potatoes market all over the world and has been accounting for a major portion of the sale in the world. There is an upsurge in the market for western foods and there are outlets like McDonald’s, Subway, Burger King and more which is making the demand for such food grow. There is a higher potential of growth with variety of innovation taking place for meeting the demand from global frozen potatoes market.

