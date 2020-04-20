Freight Forwarding Market 2020 Competitive Outlook : DHL International GmbH., DSV,  Expeditors International of Washington, Inc., CEVA Logistics

The Freight forwarding report contains the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis of the Freight forwarding market. Top players and brands are making moves such as developments, products launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the Freight forwarding market. A change was seen in the CAGR levels in the historic year 2016, the base year 2017 and the CAGR levels are also certain to change in the forecast years 2019-2026.

Global Freight Forwarding Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the lower cost associated with availing integrated services instead of availing it individually from different providers

Few of the major competitors currently working in freight forwarding market are Agility; DHL International GmbH.; DSV; Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.; CEVA Logistics; DB Schenker; KUEHNE + NAGEL; Bolloré Logistics; PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD.; Sinotrans India Private Limited; CMA CGM; C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.; Nippon Express; Dachser; DIMERCO; CJ Logistics Corporation; Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and GEODIS.

Freight Forwarding Market Drivers:

Rapid growth and increased adoption of e-commerce is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing prevalence of inter-country trade and increasing demand for low-cost trade services from various consumers is expected to drive the market growth

Global Freight forwarding Market Segmentation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Packaging

Documentation

Transportation and warehousing

VAS (Value-added services)

Market segment by Application, split into

Ships

Aircraft

Trucks

Railroads

Regional Segmentation of the Freight forwarding Market

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of the South America)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman,)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, China, South Korea, India New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc.)

Table of Contents: Global Freight forwarding Market

Summary of the Freight Forwarding Market Report

In the end, this Freight Forwarding Market report provides the overall summary and conclusion of the key studies such as market growth rate, Freight Forwarding Market drivers, trends and issues and macroscopic indicators. It utilizes accurate statistical patterns and regional classification. In addition, it also includes list of the strategic initiatives that clearly explain the achievements in the recent and past.

