Fine Fragrances Market comprehensive study on Key Players like Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich SA, MANE, Symrise, Takasago Electric, Inc., others

The Major players profiled in this report include Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich SA, MANE, Symrise, Takasago Electric, Inc., Robertet SA, Amway, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Avon Products, Inc, Clarins, CavinKare Group, T.Hasegawa Inc. among others.

Global Fine Fragrances Market: Segment Analysis

By Ingredient (Synthetic, Natural),

Applications (Spray perfumes, Body Care, Home Care, Cosmetics, Soaps & Detergents and Incense)

Unique structure of the report

Global fine fragrances market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing consumer preference toward convenience foods.

Fragrance is defined as a smell, or a mixture of different chemicals which provides a sweet aroma. The fragrance is majorly used in the consumer products which attract the consumers to purchase those products. They are used for external purposes such as spray perfumes, home care and cosmetics.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods is propelling the market growth

Increasing consumer disposable income along with rapid industrialization act also act as a market driver

Compliance with quality and regulatory standards is hindering the market growth

Numerous arable lands have also been transformed into monoculture farming lands to nurture a single crop or plant gain a particular oil is restricting the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In 2019, Givaudan has acquired Drom so that they can expand its presence and become leader in the global fragrances market and deliver a valuable proposition to its customers

In January 2019, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. acquired 60% of the shares of Mighty CO. LTD. who is a leading savory solutions provider in Thailand so that the company can continue its strategy growth in Southeast Asia

