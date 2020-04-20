Facility Management Market Size Analysis, Statistics, Trends, Forecast Report 2025

The global facility management market has been expected to see a growth at a good rate due to the increase in the penetration of the internet and the development in the market of construction industry as well as the surging in the requirement of a better management of data.

The facility management works in a manner where the facility management has been defined of the practice of the workplace physically coordinating with the work and people in the organization with work and people of organizations which are encompassing a lot of the activities like the space planning, equipment maintenance as well as the forecasting of portfolio. The facility management which had included a lot of the competencies like the emergency readiness and the continuity of business, human factors, environmental sustainability, quality, project management as well as property management, strategy and leadership as well as other. However, the part of the facility management including the services and software for increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the market of facility management services.

The global facility management market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, component, industry vertical, organization size as well as geography. On the basis of the component, this market has been bifurcated into the services or solutions. The segment of solution includes the workplace, asset management as well as the management of relocation, real estate, strategic facility planning as well as the lease management, maintenance management in addition to the others, program management, project management and the management of technology.

In terms of the deployment platform, this market has been categorized on-premise and the cloud-based. The solutions of web-based have been included in the segment which is cloud-based while the software for the iOS as well as Android have been included in the segment of on-premise. By the size of organization, the global facility management market has been studied in the larger organizations as well as the small and medium enterprises. On the basis of industrial vertical, global facility management market has been classified into the BSFI, financial services and banking in addition to the public sector, manufacturing, retail as well as others.

Key Players in the Global Facility Management Market Report

Major players who are operating in the global facility management market has been including the Oracle Corporation, IBM corporation, Archibus Inc,, CA technologies, Trimble Inc, Planon Corporation. The players have expanded in the presence in their market by the adopting of various strategies of business like acquisition, strategic alliance, product development and also the collaboration.

Key Market Segments:

By Solutions

Integrated Workplace Management System

Building Information Modeling

Facility Operations and Security Management

Facility Environment Management

Facility Property Management

By Service:

Deployment and Integration

Consulting

Auditing and Quality Assessment

Support and Maintenance

SLA Management

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Administration

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Construction and Real Estate

Others

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Cloud Based Solutions To Drive The Growth In The Global Facility Management Market

The major factors of the growth in the global facility management market has been increasing the adoption of the solutions which are cloud-based changing in the organizations structure as well as the work management and the introduction of the novel solutions by the major players in the global facility management market. The factors which are hindering the growth of the market including the lack of any awareness about the solutions of facility management and the benefits and the increasing in demand from the service outsourcing.

