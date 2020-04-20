Electric Discharge Machine Market Trends & Growth ,Size, Share, Forecast to 2025

The factory simulation has been anticipated at being highly beneficial to the concept which is upcoming that is IIOT or Industrial internet of things. This particular evolution has been touted to be the biggest factor which is going to boost the demand for the global electric discharge machine market in the years to come.

Electric discharge machine, also known as the EDM, relies on a machine which is not traditional and involves a process of removing a desired material from any of the work piece by the use of the electrical sparks between the work piece and the electrodes. The EDM is a process which is extremely important in the fabrication of metals. The machine has been used for the removal of the materials which have a higher level of strength and resistance to temperature. A few of the equipment which are used in the process are the dielectric reservoirs, pumps as well as circulation systems, control units and the power generators and working tanks which work with the holding devices. They further involve the servo system and tool holder for moving the tool.

On the basis of type, the electrical discharge machine (EDM) market us classified as Die Sinking EDM, Wire Cutting EDM, and Small Hole EDM. Based on the application, the market is segregated as Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and others. Geographically, the global electric discharge machine market has been divided into the regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe and the region of Middle East and Africa in addition to the further segmentation which is done as per country.

Key Players in the Electric Discharge Machine Market Report

The major players who are operating in the market of EDM include the Sodick Co, Makino Miling Machine Co. CHMER EDM, Accutext Technologies Co, among others.

Key Market Segments:

By System Type:

Dielectric system

Positioning system

Wire feeding system

Power supply

By Parameter Type

Electrical parameters

Non-electrical parameters

Electrode based parameters

Dielectric supply

End User Type:

Electronics industry

Medical industry

Aerospace industry

Semiconductor industry

Die making and tool industry

Rise In Technology To Result In The Growth Of The Global Electric Discharge Machine Market

Industry 4.0 has been known more popularly as the smart factory and has been considered as the fourth era in the industry that merges automation and computing. This includes the systems which are cyber-physical, Internet of Things, clout computing as well as the cognitive computing. The Smart factory can help in the simulation, design and taking care of manufacturing units and their physical processes which boost the cost-effectiveness.

Further the rise in the demand for the machines in automotive industry has been the major factor which is going to boost the global electric discharge machine market all over the world as drilling and molding are the biggest applications required in this industry. Further, the rise in the production of the lighter vehicles and the increase in the demand for the products which are engineered mechanically and the CNC machines have been a few of the factors that are expected to propel this demand for the machines in the world. Further, the rising sales of EV and the fact that EDM is being integrated with the 3D printing technology has been expected to augment this market in the coming years.

The factors which are restraining the growth of the market is the dearth of skilled labor and the lack of awareness in among the end users which is hampering the market of electric discharge machine. There is a lack of awareness about the use as well as about how the machines can be helpful to the end users and this is going to hinder this market.

