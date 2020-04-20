Drug Delivery Technology Market 2019- Industry Share, Size, Trends, Demand, Revenue, Growth, Regional Segmentation and 2026 Forecast

Global Drug Delivery Technology Market is expected to reach USD 7185.08 Billion by 2025, from USD 1268.82 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. This Report presents a detailed analysis of the industry by Share, size, growth rate, Trends, Demand, key players, regions, product types & applications, the report also evaluates key factors that affected market growth and with the help of previous figures this report elaborates current scenario and forecast of Drug Delivery Technology industry.

According to WHO, around 70% of deaths occurred in low- and middle- income countries is due to cancer in the year 2015. The market is likely to continue to rule due to the widespread presence of various types of cancer. The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Portal Instruments have collaborated to develop and commercialize Portal’s needle-free drug delivery device for potential use with Takeda’s investigational or approved biologic medicines.

The Drug Delivery Technology Industry report provides an in-depth analysis of the Drug Delivery Technology Market and focuses on primary aspects of the market. The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Several aspects of the market have been discussed in detail, with key focus on factors such as leading product types, leading regions, and regions that have witnessed the highest demand and applications for the product across the world. In addition to growth stimulators, it includes a few of the factors that have restricted market growth. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and companies that are currently dominating the market have been highlighted in the report.

There Are Many Multinational Companies Are Investing In The Growing Market of Immunoassay Reagents and Devices. Some of the major players operating in the global Drug Delivery Technology market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, 3M, BD, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GSK group of companies, Sanofi, Antares Pharma, Generex Biotechnology Corp., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, Aradigm Corporation., Vectura Group plc, NanoPass, Baxter, AstraZeneca, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited among others.

Global Drug Delivery Technology Market – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Drug Delivery Technology Market

Drug delivery is associated with the formulations, processes, technologies, and systems. It acts as a transport for a pharmaceutical compound in the body of animals or humans in order to safely achieve its desired therapeutic effect like many immunizations are based on the delivery of protein drugs and are often carried out by injection. The increasing demand for effective delivery technique of biopharmaceuticals and the improvement in the ability and safety of a drug by controlling the drug release in the body are the factors influencing the growth in the market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Widespread presence of chronic diseases

Growth in the demand of biologics market

Advancements in technology

Launch of new product

Launch of new advanced technologies in emerging markets

Self-administration & home care

Risk of needle-stick injuries

Side effects of drug

Recalling of products.

Market Segmentation: Global Drug Delivery Technology Market

The global drug delivery technology market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, facility of use and geography.

Based on route of administration the market is segmented into oral drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, injectable drug delivery ocular drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, topical drug delivery implantable drug delivery and transmucosal drug delivery. The oral drug delivery is segmented into solid oral drugs, liquid oral drugs and semi-solid oral drugs. The solid oral drugs are sub segmented into tablets, capsules, powders and pills. The liquid oral drugs are sub segmented into solutions and syrups.

The semi-solid oral drugs are further sub segmented into gels, emulsions and elixirs. The pulmonary drug delivery is segmented into formulations and devices. The devices are further sub segmented into metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers and nebulizers. The nebulizers are sub segmented into jet nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers and soft mist nebulizers. The injectable drug delivery is segmented into devices, self-injection devices and other injector devices. The conventional injection devices are sub segmented into material, glass, plastic, product and usability. The product is segmented into fillable syringes and prefilled syringes.

The usability is segmented into reusable syringes and disposable syringes. The self-injection devices are sub segmented into needle-free injectors, autoinjectors, pen injectors and wearable injectors. The formulations are divided into conventional drug delivery, novel drug delivery formulations and long-acting injection formulations.

The ocular drug delivery is sub segmented into formulations and ocular devices. The formulations are further sub divided into liquid formulations and semi-solid formulations. The liquid formulations are divided into eye drops and liquid sprays. The semi-solid formulations consist of gels and eye ointments. The ocular devices consist of drug-coated contact lenses and ocular inserts.

The nasal drug delivery is sub segmented into nasal drops, nasal sprays, nasal powders and nasal gels. Under topical drug delivery it is segmented into formulations and devices (transdermal drug delivery). To be continued……Global Drug Delivery Technology Market Detailed Segmentation

Customization of the Report

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

