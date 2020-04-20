Data Center Security Market Impressive Growth | Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.,

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Data Center Security Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. This global Data Center Security market research report offers an array of insights about industry and business solutions that will support to stay ahead of the competition. This market report is the outcome of persistent efforts lead by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers who carries out detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. In addition, this market report provides plentiful insights and business solutions with which business can stand apart from the other market players. The Data Center Security business report makes an organization up to date with the profound knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Some of the major players operating global Data Center Security market are Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee, LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Dell, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fortinet, Inc., SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., PLEX SYSTEMS, Dell’Oro, Oracle, Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd and others.

Global data center security market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 25.51 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for more data centers and rising integration of physical and logical security solutions are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Data Center Security Research Methodology

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Data Center Security Industry

Market Drivers:

Rising virtualisation and cloud computing is driving the market growth

Increasing data traffic will also propel the growth of this market

Growing number of sophisticated attacks will also enhance the market growth

Rising demand for secured connectivity among population will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Availability of low cost substitute will restrain the market growth

Limited IT budgets will also hamper the growth of the market

Issue associated with the piracy will also hinder the growth of this market

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Application Solution (Logical Security Solutions, Physical Security Solutions),

Service (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Managed Services),

Data Center Type (Mid-Sized Data Center, Enterprise Data Center, Large Data Center),

Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Others),

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee, LLC, Citrix Systems, Inc, Juniper Networks, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Dell, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Fortinet, Inc., SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc., PLEX SYSTEMS, Dell’Oro, Oracle, Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd and others.

